STONINGTON — The sixth annual Mystic Film Festival will open with a feature film directed by a well-known actor and include several documentary shorts from local filmmakers.
"The Nana Project," directed by Robin Givens, a "mockumentary" set primarily at a retirement home and featuring an ensemble cast led by Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould, Will Peltz, Tony Todd and Morgan Fairchild, will open this year’s festival on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, according to festival founder Shareen Anderson.
Set in the competitive world of chess, the film follows a documentary crew that develops an interest in the "star" resident of her retirement community, a feisty chess master, Helen "Nana" Lewis, played by Ruehl. The film, which has been described as a "heartwarming feel-good comedy," also tells about the reuniting of Nana's grandsons (Peltz and Gould).
Anderson said other highlights of this year's festival include the main-slate features — 73 short and feature-length documentary and narrative films from around the world — and several student films.
Local submissions include "Camera and Clay," directed by Stonington's Christopher Kepple; "Molten," directed by Matt Andrew and Hillary Federico; and Anderson's own documentary, "Deep Ambition."
In addition to "The Nana Project," the narrative features will include "Inshallah A Boy," directed by Amjad Al-Rasheed; "Intermedium," directed by Erik Bloomquist; "Karaoke," directed by Moshe Rosenthal; "My Neighbor Adolf," directed by Leonid Prudovsky; "Perfectly Good Moment," directed by Lauren Greenhall; "Ramona At Midlife," directed by Brooke Berman; and "Scrap," directed by Vivian Kerr.
The feature documentaries include "Aurora’s Sunrise," directed by Inna Sahakyan; "Ellis," directed by Sascha Just; "Finding Her Beat," directed by Dawn Mikkelson and Keri Pickett; "In The Whale," directed by David Abel; "Joan Baez: I Am A Noise," directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle and Karen O’Connor; "Melges: The Wizard of Zenga," directed by Mark Honer; "Out There: A National Parks Story," directed by Brendan Hall; and "Pianoforte," directed by Jakub Platek.
The narrative shorts include "Above the Desert with No Name, directed by Sonia Sebastian; "Between Floors, directed by Jonathon Millman; "Castles in the Sky," directed by Pearl Gluck; "Consider The Sparrow," directed by Eliza Foss; "Daddy’s Eyes," directed by Drew Ann Rosenberg; "Discovering Ella," directed by Kathi Carey; "Inmate," directed by Enrique Lebron; "In the Grey," directed by Paul Robinson and Sashia Dumont; "Mandy’s Voice," directed by Roxanna Lewis; "Misophonia," directed by Linda Wingerter; "Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes the Cake," directed by Pat Battistini; "My Dear Aunt Sally," directed by Tom Procida; "Nine Miles," directed by Angelique Georges; "Not the Same Clarence," directed by Brian Russell and Samuel B. Russell; "Order My Steps," directed by Augusta Palmer; "Perception," directed by Erik Bloomquist; "Police Three," directed by Jimmy Lucarz; "Scam," directed by Julie Sharbutt; "Sister," directed by Shane Andries; and "Split Ends," directed by Karla Lulic.
Documentary shorts include "A Feminist Lens: The Art and Activism of Photographer Joan Roth," directed by Pamela French; "Inside the Beauty Bubble," directed by Cheryl Bookout and Cheri Gaulke; "Make a Mark," directed by Susan Mangiero; "The Thread," directed by Claire Rose Kennedy; and "The 29th Connecticut," directed by Amanda Curtis Lillig.
Student films include "Connecticut’s Connection to the Sea," directed by Jude Michael Rodricks; "Artboy," directed by Eli Canter; "Every Other Kid," directed by Patrick Godino; "Gale," directed by Chloe White; "The Tale of Captain Fortyhands," directed by Kyle Farmer; and "To Somewhere, With Me," directed by Sarah Sewell.
The festival will also include a screenwriting competition, filmmakers’ workshops and panel discussions, she said. The screenings, panels, and workshops will be held at the Mystic Luxury Cinemas, La Grua Center, United Theatre and the Mystic Aquarium.
Mystic Film Festival was created by local filmmakers and artists to nurture regional talent, to promote works made in Connecticut and New England, and to bring unique films to the area, Anderson said. The festival unites a diverse group of filmmakers and audiences to explore ideas, discuss the filmmaking process, and celebrate creativity.
Schedule, tickets, and festival passes will go on sale in early September at www.mysticfilmfestival.com.
