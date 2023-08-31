CHARLESTOWN — The Robert Cray Band — featuring Robert Cray, guitar and vocals; Richard Cousins, bass; Dover Weinberg, keyboards; and Les Falconer, drums — is set to perform Sunday at this year's annual Rhythm & Roots Festival in Ninigret Park to share its unique blend of traditional instrumentation with hard-driving southern blues, rhythm and soulful vocals.
The five-time Grammy-winners, who have been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and earned the Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement for Performance, have been touring and recording with their unique groove since 1974. The group was forged from a love of soul, R&B, gospel, blues and rock 'n' roll.
“Having had the opportunity to play with some of our heroes was more than we could have ever imagined,” said Cray in a statement. “Albert Collins, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and the big stages with the Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, and Eric Clapton.”
With 16 studio albums, six Grammy Award wins, and numerous world tours over the past 40 years, the Robert Cray Band has solidified its legacy in blues history.
“Funky, cool and bad,” is how Cray describes his latest album, "That’s What I Heard," which celebrates the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland and the Sensational Nightingales alongside four newly written songs.
“I thought if it we could get this thing that Sam Cooke used to have, the kind of sound that early Sam Cooke records had, that we could pull this off,” said his producer, Steve Jordan.
Cray and Jordan go way back, having met during the making of the Chuck Berry documentary, "Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll," in 1987. They started working together in 1999, when Jordan produced the Grammy-winning "Take Your Shoes Off" and the recent Grammy-nominated LP "Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm."
"That’s What I Heard" is the band's sixth album.
“Once you start working with Steve, it’s kind of hard to get away from him,” said Cray.
The music on "That’s What I Heard" falls into two camps, said Cray: "the sweet and the funky."
Of the former, “You’re the One” comes from the Bobby “Blue” Bland songbook.
“There’s this thing where I feel you kind of gotta get out of your own head when you're covering one of your heroes,” Cray explained. “Bobby’s one of those. You just let yourself go, and do the song because you love it.”
“Burying Ground” is a sacred song from the Sensational Nightingales, inspired by Cray’s youth, when Sundays on the stereo were reserved for his parents’ gospel records. Curtis Mayfield wrote “You’ll Want Me Back” for Major Lance, and Cray wrote “To Be with You” for his late friend, Tony Joe White. “Hot” is another Cray original.
“As for the lyrics, 'We always say to ourselves, ‘I’m old, but I’m hot,’” he said.
“Robert is just a great person besides being an extraordinary talent,” said Jordan. “People gravitate to his guitar-playing first, but I think he’s one of the best singers I’ve heard in my life. Not only because of his singing ability, but his interpretations. He’s such an honest soul in my opinion."
“The Band continues with the same enthusiasm and joy in what we do, and no matter the accolades,” said Cray. “Today is all that matters!”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
