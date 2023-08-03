Little bonfires will light up the Pawcatuck River Saturday evening and downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck will be alight as part of the annual River Glow festivities. The night will also include fire juggling, performance art, floating bonfires, live music, belly dancing and treats aplenty.
Sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, River Glow 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. in and around Donahue Park in Pawcatuck, the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge and throughout downtown.
Food vendors will include the Chamber Grill, which will sell hot dogs, hamburgers, soda and water. Look for the Del's Lemonade stand and stop by Mel's Downtown Creamery for your favorite frozen treat.
Activities for children will be held in various locations and downtown shops will be open with special sales.
Belly Dancer Eunice will perform at Pawcatuck Memorial Park from 7:30 to 7:55 p.m., followed by Lucas Neil from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Jose "Panman" Costa will play on the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge and Sarah Lu Ann Thompson will perform at Westerly Memorial Park from 7 to 10 p.m.
At Donahue Park, Alter Ego will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and again at 8:50, along with entertainers Cirque de Light and Keith Leaf the Amazing Fire Juggler.
For more information, visit www.oceanchamber.org.
