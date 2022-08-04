The Pawcatuck River will be in full glow Saturday night when the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce presents its 2022 edition of River Glow from 7 to 10 p.m., and downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck comes alive for an evening full of beautiful performance art, floating bonfires and spectacular entertainment.
Greg Sherrod is performing at Westerly Memorial Park starting at 7, and Jose ‘Panman’ Costa is playing on the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge from 7 to 10 p.m. At Donahue Park, Alter Ego will take the stage at 7:30, with entertainers Cirque de Light and Keith Leaf the Amazing Fire Juggler.
Belly Dancer Eunice is will perform at Pawcatuck Memorial Park from 7:30 to 7:55 p.m., followed by Lucas Neil from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Food vendors at Donahue Park include Chamber Grill (hot dogs, hamburgers, soda and water), Del’s Lemonade and Mel’s Downtown Creamery.
Admission is free, and there will be music, food and face-painting.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
