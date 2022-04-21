WESTERLY — River Bend Cemetery will join with the Babcock-Smith House Museum Sunday to celebrate Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks with tours, a talk and an open house.
According to Greg Howard, administrative director for the cemetery, the open house is being held to celebrate the "major renovation of the cemetery office." The public is invited to tour the office, view exhibits and take short tours of selected stones in the cemetery. Refreshments will be arranged by the Babcock-Smith House Museum docents.
There will be guided tours of historic monuments hosted by the Babcock-Smith House, light refreshments, and a program consisting of historic information on the cemetery, as well as photos and stories from the renovation, Howard said.
Opening remarks will be held at 2:15 p.m. Tours will leave the office on the quarter hour beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3:30 p.m.
The statewide event has been organized by the Rhode Island Advisory Commission on Historical Cemeteries and Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, in collaboration with local organizations.
Rhode Island Cemetery Weeks will include walking tours of historically significant cemeteries like Providence’s North Burial Ground and River Bend Cemetery. The program will feature dozens of free outdoor programs throughout April and May.
Another tour will visit God’s Little Acre in Newport, America’s oldest documented and extant burying ground for people of African heritage. There will be many opportunities to visit small burying grounds, like the family plot at Casey Farm in North Kingstown and the Governors’ Burial Ground in Newport.
For those interested in hands-on projects, there will be dozens of clean-up events throughout the state. Since 2015 the Rhode Island. Advisory Commission on Historical Cemeteries has promoted volunteer projects that clean up, maintain, and improve historic cemeteries. They welcome volunteers who can help with raking, trash pick-up, light brush-cutting, weed-trimming, and other activities. At some sites, gloves, bags and some tools are provided. Volunteers should bring their own tools if available.
Several Cemetery Weeks events will feature demonstrations led by experts. These include stone conservation workshops in Burrillville’s Pascoag and Harrisville Cemeteries, gravestone cleaning at Allin Yard in Barrington, and ground-penetrating radar demonstrations in Pawtucket led by the Public Archaeology Laboratory. Other programs will present unexpected ways to explore historic cemeteries, including a “Birds and Burials” tour at Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, a tour of wildlife habitats at North Burial Ground in Providence, and a scavenger hunt at Brayton Cemetery in Warwick. The Bristol Historical and Preservation Society is planning a day-long event to include tours, demonstrations, workshops, and an exhibit on May 28.
RIHPHC Interim Executive Director Jeffrey Emidy said, “Rhode Island’s nearly three thousand cemeteries are among our most unique and often overlooked cultural resources. Historic cemeteries tell the stories of individuals and families, landscape design, artistry and technology, religious beliefs, traditional cultural practices and community development.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
