NORTH STONINGTON — It’s the time of year for carnival rides and corn dogs, tractor pulls and baking contests, pickle competitions and country music.
It’s fair season. And this year’s fair season kicks off Thursday with the annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair. Sponsored by the North Stonington Community Grange and the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department, the fair features “the finest in entertainment, food, and wholesome fun for the entire family.”
In addition to the rides from Rockwell Amusements, this year’s fair will include baking contests, the 2022 State Quilt Contest, a pedal tractor pull, a photo contest, a kids parade and a traditional ham and bean supper on Saturday.
The popular “Fair Queen” pageant, along with the “Princess” and “Junior Princess” pageants will also be held, as will displays of “Home Arts and Crafts,” the cattle, rabbit, goat, poultry and sheep shows, and the “Connecticut Valley Driving Club Horse Show.”
New to the fair this year, inspired by community members with special needs, the fair committee has become “Sensory Friendly.”
People of all abilities are invited to stop by the new sensory room located next to the baby care center, a comfortable, quite spot for “moms and dads to care for their young ones,” with “space to change, nurse and feed.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.