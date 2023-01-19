PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra ushers in the New Year with Tania Miller conducting Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," Chopin's "Piano Concerto No.1," featuring pianist Sara Davis Buechner, and Dvořák's "Eighth Symphony."
Students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will join their orchestra mentors on the Dvořák in this season’s side-by-side concert.
"Each season we look forward to having our music school’s top youth orchestra students perform a piece with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra," said David Beauchesne, the philharmonic's executive director. "The annual concert embodies our dual mission of professional artistry and music education in a very direct and powerful way. This year marks an important milestone as the two ensembles will perform an entire symphony together for the first time. We’re thrilled to have Tania Miller lead this historic side-by-side program. Combined with the return of acclaimed pianist Sara Davis Buechner, this concert promises to be an exceptional night not to be missed.”
A multiple international piano competition winner, Buechner has performed with the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestra. She has toured throughout the Western Hemisphere and enjoys a devoted following in Asia, where she has been a featured soloist with the Sydney Symphony, New Zealand Philharmonic, New Japan Philharmonic, and Shanghai Philharmonic, among others.
Beuchner has also presented masterclasses at major venues worldwide, and she has adjudicated important international piano competitions. As a proud transgender woman, Buechner also appears as a speaker and performer at important LGBTQ events, and she has contributed interviews and articles about her own experience to numerous media outlets worldwide.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestras were founded in 1956. The ensembles are open to children from elementary to high school with five experience levels, ranging from Beginning String Ensemble for young orchestral musicians to the advanced Symphony Orchestra, which has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Led by director Alexey Shabalin, himself a Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra violinist, the Youth Symphony Orchestra performs annually side-by-side with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. Auditions to join any of the Rhode Island Philharmonic youth ensembles occur throughout the school year. Information is available at riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7001.
The concert begins with Debussy's masterpiece, "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," which was described by critic Oscar Thompson as "so personal, so free of the ordinary indices of derivation, so distinctive in feeling and coloring, so unlike any music of the past or of its own era." Thompson’s commentary on the piece introduced the world to Debussy’s mature, “impressionistic” style.
The concertos of Frederic Chopin are works in the grand virtuoso tradition and were intended for his own performances at the piano. The romantic quality of the "First Piano Concerto" comes through in the second movement, which Chopin described as "intended to convey the impression that one receives when the eye rests on a beloved landscape that calls up in one’s soul beautiful memories — for instance, on a fine, moonlit spring night.”
Dvořák’s "Symphony No. 8" was last performed by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in January 2012, with Larry Rachleff conducting. "Symphony No. 8" came into existence during the summer of 1889. The ideas came to him so quickly that the composer complained he could not set them down fast enough. Completed in Prague, Dvořák conducted the premiere of his "Eighth Symphony" there in April 1890, as part of his induction into Emperor Franz Josef ’s Czech Academy of Science, Literature and the Arts.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
