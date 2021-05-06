CHARLESTOWN — In a bit of welcome news for music lovers and in an effort to "Keep the Vibe Alive In 2021," the 23rd annual Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance and Food Festival will return to Ninigret Park this year, according to an announcement released Wednesday by Lagniappe Productions, the company that organizes the popular event.
Although the size of the event will be limited, as mandated by the State of Rhode Island, the festival is set for Sept. 3, 4 and 5 and will follow all COVID-19 protocols set forth by the state to ensure everyone’s health and safety, the statement said.
"Reduced crowds are a given, but the rules are ever-changing, so it’s important to reserve your space as soon as possible. We will keep you updated," the statement continued, noting that tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
Many of the artists originally scheduled for 2020 have agreed to perform this year, including Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, John Hiatt, Uprooted featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root, Richard Thompson, The Pine Leaf Boys, Donna the Buffalo, Keller Williams and local favorites, Will Evans & Rising Tide.
The tradition of beginning the music at 5 p.m. on Friday will return this year, with bands performing on the main stage and dance tent. The gate opens at 4 p.m. Ticket prices have been adjusted to reflect the shorter day. The Saturday and Sunday music schedule will run 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. with bands performing on the main stage, roots stage and dance tent. The gates opening at noon.
The festival will run from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices range from $49 for Friday night to $250 for three-day camping passes with full festival access. More information is available at www.rhythmandroots.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.