WESTERLY — The newly appointed bishop of Rhode Island will be in town next week to participate in a beloved, 95-year-old tradition with deep roots in Westerly's Italian community.
Bishop Richard G. Henning — who took over the Diocese of Providence on May 1 after being appointed the Coadjutor Bishop of Providence last November by Pope Francis — will celebrate Mass at Westerly's Immaculate Conception Church on Sunday, July 16, the final day of the four-day celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which is celebrating its 95th anniversary.
"We are very fortunate to have excellent spiritual leadership," said Paul Marsiglio of Westerly, the president of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Committee, the group of men that oversees the annual celebration. "From Father Pescatello to Father Capoverde and now, with our new bishop."
Marsiglio, whose father, the late Tony Marsiglio, was a longtime committee member, said this year has been a remarkable one in that there has been an increase in membership since the pandemic.
"We've had some younger members join," said Marsiglio, which means another generation of committee members are in line to ensure the tradition — which was founded in 1928 — continues.
"It's such an important tradition in the Westerly Italian community, Marsiglio said, "and our committee members are passionate and hard working. We are all dedicated to Our Lady."
"Luke Federico has joined and John Azzinaro's grandsons, Adam and Jacob Gilman too," Marsiglio said. "They're helping keep the tradition alive."
"We also have lots of support from all the area parishes," he added.
The festivities will begin Saturday, July 8, with a celebration dinner at the Calabrese Club, Marsiglio said, noting that tickets are still available for the "macaroni, meatball and chicken dinner."
The next event will take place on Wednesday, July 12, with a 7 p.m. Mass at Westerly's Immaculate Conception Church celebrated by Rev. Joseph Pescatello along with the crowning of the Blessed Mother/Jesus statue and the traditional enrollment into the scapular and consecration to the Blessed Mother.
The four-day festival will continue on Thursday, July 13, with a 7 p.m. "Healing Mass" celebrated by Msgr. Carlo Montecalvo. On Friday, Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi will celebrate a 7 p.m. Mass. A short, candlelight procession will then take place around the streets around the church, followed by a reception with refreshments inside the church.
On Sunday, the final day of the traditional celebration, an 11 a.m. Mass, will be celebrated by Bishop Richard G. Henning in honor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel before the three-mile street procession begins, when the life-sized statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be carried from the church and placed on a wagon for a procession through the north end of Westerly.
Charter members of the committee raised the money to purchase the statue in commemoration of a miracle that occurred in the Italian farming village of Toreannugita in 1892.
The procession begins in front of the church, heads up Narragansett Avenue, left on Tower Street, left on Oak Street, right on High Street, left on Pierce Street, right on Turano Avenue, around Columbus Circle, up Pond and Pierce Streets, left on Pleasant Street, right on West Street, left on Friendship Street, right on High Street and back to the church. Typically, marchers then head home for traditional family picnics before congregating at Cimalore Field at dusk for a band concert courtesy of the Westerly Band and fireworks.
The Westerly Band will perform at 8 p.m. and fireworks will follow.
The current officers of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Committee, in addition to Marsiglio, include: vice president, Mike Chiaradio; secretary and chaplain, Ken Trebisacci and Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi, spiritual leader. Mike Breslin will continue to serve as treasurer, a position that has now become permanent.
"It's interesting," Marsiglio added. "We came through COVID stronger than ever."
Those interested in making a donation to help defray the cost of the feast can send checks payable to The Mount Carmel Feast Committee, C/O Mike Breslin, 44 A Narragansett Ave., Westerly, RI 02891.
Anyone interested in attending the Saturday dinner at the Calabrese Club can contact Marsiglio at 860-705-0344.
