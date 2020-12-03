PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Philharmonic will present two virtual concerts this month, available to Philharmonic subscribers and single event purchasers via livestream.
This Saturday at 8 p.m., Wagner’s thundering "Procession from Lohengrin" will be presented with virtuoso Heinrich Christensen at the VETS’ grand organ. He will be joined by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Brass Section for a program featuring Christmas favorites including excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker," a special arrangement of "Hallelujah" from Handel’s Messiah, classic carols and more.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, Broadway’s Morgan James and pianist Teddy Abrams, stars of the Philharmonic’s 2018 Gala concert, return to present a sparkling musical celebration of the season with such sing-along favorites as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and other beloved hits from the holiday songbook.
Virtual subscriptions, at $199, include all 10 first half season concerts, including archived past performances. Single event options are available for $40. For information about purchase options, call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org.
— By Nancy Burns-Fusaro
