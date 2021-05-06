PROVIDENCE — Bramwell Tovey, artistic adviser and conductor for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra along with Executive Director David Beauchesne, announced the programming for the orchestra's 77th season at a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon.
The orchestra "is emerging from the pandemic more accessible, more relevant, with the most diverse season we've ever presented," said Beauchesne. "It builds off our current season, during which we've performed more concerts than ever before, explored new repertoire and increased access to the orchestra through livestreaming."
Next season, he said, "we're taking what we've learned from the successes and challenges of this season and are forging ahead with programming that reflects the steady removal of COVID restrictions, brings back our entire orchestra and anticipates the return of our entire audience."
Beauchesne said the orchestra plans to perform the larger works that had to be postponed due to the pandemic and to present a a repertoire that is broader in scope than ever before, but that preserves familiar favorites.
"Further, we are retaining our ability to livestream concerts and in fact will be expanding it to make our performances more accessible to all Rhode Islanders," he said.
"I am thrilled to welcome back our audiences safely to enjoy our fantastic new season," Beauchesne added. "All necessary safety protocols will be in place at The VETS for orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons to feel secure and comfortable and will make this current season and next season safe for all involved both on stage and in the audience.”
The 2021/2022 season, he said, will include an East Coast premiere by Gabriela Lena Frank, and works by Florence Price, Joan Tower, Brown University's Eric Nathan, former Providence String Quartet member Jessie Montgomery, Brahms, Beethoven, Liszt, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin and Mahler.
Tovey, calling it an "exceptional new season," said a number of "amazing guest artists" such as mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, violinist Jennifer Frautschi, pianist Natasha Paremski, violinist Benjamin Beilman, pianist Joyce Yang, cellist Oliver Herbert, pianist Jon Kimura Parker, the Providence Singers — led by Artistic Director Christine Noel — and some "fabulous guest conductors" like Kensho Watanabe and Lina Gonzalez-Granados, will add to the "magnificent music" being presented this year.
Season 77 will launch on Saturday, Sept. 18, with "The Music Returns!" featuring Tovey and Mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, Montgomery’s Banner, Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder, and Brahms’ Symphony No.4 start things off.
The concert after that will be Tchaikovsky’s "Pathétique," on Oct. 16 with violinist Jennifer Frautschi and Maestro Tovey featuring Tower’s "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman," Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. The November concert ushers in Romantic Rachmaninoff with Guest Conductor Kensho Watanabe and pianist Natasha Paremski in a program of Price’s "Dances in the Canebrakes," Ravel’s "Piano Concerto in G," and Rachmaninoff’s "Symphony No.2."
December's program will feature Handel’s "Messiah" featuring the Providence Singers and 2022 will kick off with Beethoven’s Fifth on Jan. 22 helmed by Tovey with violinist Benjamin Beilman performing Wagner’s Prelude to Act I of "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg" in a Side-by-Side concert with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Brahms’ Violin Concerto, and Beethoven’s Symphony No.5. February will feature "Scheherazade!" led by Guest Conductor Lina González-Granados with cellist Oliver Herbert featuring Frank’s "Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra," Barber’s "Cello Concerto," and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.
March will see Maestro Tovey leading Grieg’s Piano Concerto with pianist Joyce Yang in a program of Liszt’s Les Préludes, Grieg’s Piano Concerto, Nathan’s "the space of a door," and R. Strauss’ "Suite from Der Rosenkavalier." April ushers in spring with American Classics and the return of pianist Jon Kimura Parker performing Gershwin’s overture to "Strike Up the Band," Price’s "Symphony No. 3," Frank's premiere and Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in led by Maestro Tovey. The season finale will be Beethoven’s Ninth on May 7 featuring the Providence Singers with Artistic Director Noel led by Maestro Tovey performing Barber’s "Adagio for Strings," Brahms’ "How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place" from "A German Requiem," and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.
The All Taco Classical Series concerts will be presented Saturdays at 8 p.m.; all Amica Rush Hour Series concerts will be presented Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Handel's Messiah will be presented at 3 p.m. at The VETS. There will also be open rehearsals on select Fridays at 5:30 p.m. throughout the season. The Taco Classical Series concerts will be available to the public via livestream.
