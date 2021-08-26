EAST PROVIDENCE — After a pandemic hiatus, the Rhode Island Folk Festival is returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence this Sunday. The free music festival will feature some of the finest folk, acoustic and Americana singer-songwriter acts in the Rhode Island area, according to Ken Abrams, festival vice-president.
The outdoor festival will feature three music stages, food trucks and craft vendors, Abrams said, noting that in addition to the “Band Shell Stage” and the “Songbird Stage,” this year will see the addition of a third performance space, the “Emerging Artists Stage.” Based at the park gazebo, the new stage will feature short sets from some of the region’s best up-and-coming singer-songwriters.
Formerly known as the Providence Folk Festival, the rebranded Rhode Island Folk Festival is a project of Hear in RI, and is produced by Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter John Fuzek.
Board president, performer, and “Songbird Stage” host Allysen Callery said in a statement that she is looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience.
“I am so excited that we can hold this awesome festival again this year," she said. "All of us are so thirsty for live music, and this day is always a highlight of the summer. So many musicians and friends coming together to make a really fun day of music in the sun."
The Rhode Island Folk Festival remains free and accessible for all attendees. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Picnic meals are also welcome. No alcohol is permitted.
All stages and vendors will be outdoors. There will be hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers by the portable toilets. Per CDC guidelines, the staff recommends keeping six feet of distance between yourself and others who are not members of your household. Mask-wearing is recommended in crowded areas.
Hear In Rhode Island, the nonprofit arts organization that has produced many music events in Rhode Island since 1994, was founded by Fuzek, a well-known music community leader.
One of the state’s hidden gems, Rose Larisa Park lies along Narragansett Bay in the Riverside section of East Providence. It is easily accessible from Route 195 with free parking nearby.
Musicians expected to perform include Eastern Medicine Singers, Peace Collective, Michelle Cruz, Swamp Birds and the Lisa Couto Trio.
For a full schedule visit https://rhodeislandfolkfestival.com/.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
