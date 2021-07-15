PROVIDENCE — REVOLVE Dance Project, a collaboration of up-and-coming composers, musicians and choreographers, will launch its inaugural season on Saturday, July 24, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Temple of Music, Roger Williams Park.
The organization was founded by professional ballet dancers who were eager to explore cross-disciplinary partnerships, premiere new works, and form a deeper connection with their audiences. Each work is created by integrating live musicians throughout the creation process, which provides a singularly dynamic palette for its of-the-moment choreographers and seasoned dancers in celebration of the innately intertwined nature of these art forms.
"REVOLVE" founder and Artistic Director Kirsten Evans has been a member of the professional company at Festival Ballet Providence for more than 10 years, performing a wide range of soloist and principal roles in both classical and contemporary works.
"As my dancing career progresses, I am finding myself more and more excited by the relationship between music, dance, and choreography," said Evans in a statement. "I am inspired to cultivate works by living artists and bring them to the Providence audience in unique venues and spaces."
"That is REVOLVE, for me," she added. "The dance revolves around the music revolves around the dance. Dance makes you hear music differently. Live music makes you dance automatically. When I see someone tapping their foot at a jazz club or bobbing their head to the busker in the park, I am reminded of the effects of live music on even those who do not call themselves dancers."
"Conversely," she continued, "when I listen to music and close my eyes, I see movement and dancing, even though I am not a choreographer myself. The two are so inherently connected, when experienced live, they even make artists out of their audiences.”
The performance will feature original works by both local and world-renowned choreographers including Kurt Douglas, Alex Lantz, Dara Nicole and Jorge Rullán, as well as a contemporary adaptation of the famous “Dying Swan” by Viktor Plotnikov.
All pieces will be accompanied by live music, with an emphasis on original scores by acclaimed musicians Daniel Hass, Josh Knowles, Cameron MacIntosh, and Chrissy Stewart. Dancers Azamat Asangul, Brenna DiFrancesco, Kirsten Evans, Kailee Felix, Mamuka Kikalishvili and Alex Lantz will also perform in the unusual performance of living art.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
