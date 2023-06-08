Theater-lovers should make certain they have tickets to "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" — the musical thriller now on stage at Trinity Rep — lest they miss their chance to experience a true tour-de-force.
Trinity's version of the musical is so well done, so rich and so extraordinary, it is sure to be remembered as one of the great performances of this era. The opening-night audience members were on their feet at play's end, clapping and cheering in a hearty and lengthy standing ovation.
Brilliantly, insightfully directed by Curt Columbus, Trinity's artistic director, the masterpiece of a production stars a subtly superb Erick Pinnick as Sweeney Todd and an outrageously excellent Rachael Warren as Mrs. Lovett. Pinnick is as understated as Warren is bold, a combination that works magnificently from the opening number ("The Ballad of Sweeney Todd") to the finale ("The Ballad of Sweeney Todd"). Pinnick is strong, solemn, intense. Warren owns the stage and seems to relish every moment.
"Sweeney Todd," with an unforgettable score from the late legendary Stephen Sondheim — and oft-praised as one of the greatest American musicals ever written — is based on the 1847 penny dreadful, "The String of Pearls." It tells the tale of Benjamin Barber, a man wrongly convicted then exiled by the odious and morally repugnant Judge Turpin (Stephen Thorne gives his usual fine, albeit creepy, performance) who not only violates Barber's wife, but keeps Barber's delicate daughter Johanna (Rebecca-Anne Whittaker) in captivity with the intention of one day forcing her to marry him.
When Barber returns to London, he changes his name to Sweeney Todd, and with a heart full of bitterness and revenge, connects with Mrs. Lovett, the down-and-out pie-maker. The two devise their murderous plot and create a popular and profitable pie business while Sweeney's downward spiral to madness begins. The phrase, "I'll make mincemeat out of you" takes on new meaning as the two line up their customers, who believe they're in for a shave.
Taavon Gamble is marvelous as Anthony Hope (oh, how I love that name) — the young sailor who Sweeney befriends on their boat trip back to London — who falls in love with the caged Johanna. Gamble took me by surprise with his strong, gorgeous voice. Be ready to melt when he sings "Johanna."
Given its grim premise (ahem, cannibalism), it feels a bit odd to say there's humor in this show, but there are many splendid, hilarious moments. While Warren/Mrs. Lovett has many (especially when she belts out "Worst Pies in London," "Poor Thing" and "By the Sea"), there is also Kai Thomani Tshikosi, who is magnificent and very funny as Adolfo Pirelli, the fraudster/showman and rival barber with the heavy Italian accent (until it becomes an Irish brogue, that is!). And what a voice!
The agile and very talented Alexander Crespo Rosario II gives a standout performance as Mrs. Lovett's innocent helper, Tobias Ragg, as does Sophie Zmorrod, who is Beadle Bamford, Judge Turpin's evil accomplice. Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program student Myka Cue is also outstanding (and also haunting) as the Beggar Woman with a secret, as is guest artist Kevin Patrick Martin as Jonas Fogg.
Trinity's "Sweeney Todd" is superlative in every way: from the exquisite Eugene Lee/Patrick Lynch set (which is maneuvered around the stage by the actors and stagehands) to Sharon Jenkins' finely tuned choreography and the costumes of Shahrzad Mazaheri. Dawn Chiang's clever lighting and Peter Sasha Hurowitz's sound design are striking. Sweeney's trick chair is a sight to behold.
I loved everything about this wild and wonderful work of art. Music director Andrew Smithson deserves high praise, as does orchestrator Peter Leigh-Nilsen and the rest of the creative team, assistant director Gia Yarn, fight choreographer Mark A. Rose and the musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.