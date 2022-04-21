Trinity Rep's artistic director, Curt Columbus, was spot on when he described "Sueño" — at the theater now through May 8 — as "swashbuckling, funny and profound."
The play, José Rivera’s adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s Spanish Golden Age drama, "La Vida es Sueño" (written in 1635, mind you), is all that and more ... it's fun!
Trinity's production — directed by the brilliant Tatyana-Marie Carlo — is over-the-top hilarious — even though there's many a dark and gory moment, and even though at its heart, the play deals with some pretty heavy existential topics — free will, destiny, gender, betrayal, assault, revenge, nature vs. nurture, fathers and sons, fathers and daughters.
By staging "Sueño" on the set of a telenovela, Carlo allows — almost encourages — the audience to sit back and laugh and enjoy the wild ride instead of trying to make sense of the mayhem. The presence of the stagehands — who dart about throughout the play — helps keep things light and ridiculous.
In essence, the play tells the story of Basilio (Anne Scurria), a Spanish king, who banishes his son, Segismundo (Daniel Duque-Estrada), at birth based on astrological predictions. Segismundo is destined to become a tyrannical king who will lead the kingdom into a civil war, Basilio is told. What else can a good king do to prevent his son from destroying the kingdom but banish him at birth to a desert dungeon and keep him in chains?
The only person aware of the imprisonment is Basilio's former advisor, Clotaldo (Rudy Cabrera), Segismundo's only human contact (Segismundo's mother died while giving birth to him, we are told).
Fast-forward 25 years later and we meet Rosaura (Catia) a young woman disguised as a man, and her servant, Clarin (Andrew Gombas,) who discover Segismundo’s hidden prison while lost in the Spanish desert.
Back at the royal palace, meanwhile, Segismundo’s cousins Duke Astolfo (Alfredo Antillon) and Princess Estrella (Jihan Haddad) arrive, believing they are Basilio's rightful heirs. When Basilio decides to free Segismundo, things get whacky and battles ensue (and do I mean battles!).
With a cast that clearly clicks (their shared chemistry was so electric and so palpable on opening night it inspired the playwright — who was seated in the row in front of us — to say through his laughter, "I don't know what they're drinking back there but this is hilarious!") and some powerhouse performances, "Sueño" simply must be experienced.
The amazing Catia, in her Trinity debut, is a fabulous force who just about stole the show. But she shares the stage with others actors equally as gifted: Duque-Estrada (who, as always, gave a powerhouse of a performance) and Scurria, who brought the house down by merely walking onstage in her kingly armor.
And then there's Gombas, with his brilliant, comedic take on Clarin, and Haddad, whose facial expressions alone warrant high praise, as does her maneuvering through doorways in her mile-wide, hooped-skirt gown, her constant fan-waving and her glorious attempts at singing. Antillon's Astolfo, Cabrera's Clotaldo, along with Victor Neto and Arturo Puentes' soldiers add to the top-notch mix of talent.
With Rivera's beautiful language, Carlo's lively direction, Patrick Lynch's unusual (and unforgettable) set, Shahrzad Mazaheri's gorgeous costumes, Christina Watanabe's lighting and Germán Martinez' sound, it was no wonder the opening-night audience members were on their feet, hooting and hollering, laughing and shouting and having fun. What fun it was to have fun! Seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.