The Colonial Theatre has taken Wilcox Park by storm. Literally, brilliantly and beautifully.
Under the very able direction of Artistic Director Marian Markham, the theater company is presenting "The Tempest" as this summer's Shakespeare in the Park offering, and, from the superb acting to the crackle of lightning, roar of thunder, call of the gulls, sounds of the sea, smoke, fog and stunning set and costumes, William Shakespeare's gorgeous play of revenge and forgiveness, enchantment and love, comes to light in a wonderful new way.
Markham has artfully, respectfully and sensitively put her own touch on this production with a female lead (Prospero is male in Shakespeare's version) and a new way to understand Caliban, the native islander who is played with magnificence by Jamaican actor David Heron.
Lee Fitzpatrick is perfectly powerful in her role as Prospera, the fiercely protective single mother and sorcerer who lives on a deserted island with her daughter, Miranda (Lindsey Rodriguez is lovely and so well-suited for the beautiful, pure-hearted Miranda).
The mother and daughter, we learn, have been living on the island for the last 12 years — having been unjustly exiled by Prospera's brother, Antonio (Charles T. Meier) — with Caliban and the spirit Ariel (Patrick Mark Saunders is so good in his role as Prospero's sprightly assistant that even his crutches — a last-minute necessity to help with an unexpected ankle sprain — cannot detract from his agility and mischief-making), both of whom long for freedom.
Right after we meet Prospera — who strides majestically to the stage (ingeniously designed by John Tedeschi) from the audience, wielding her magic and her driftwood staff — a violent storm erupts (the special effects in this production, along with Halley O'Leary's lighting and Lucas Key's sound, cannot be praised sufficiently! What a treat!) and we witness the shipwreck of Alonso, the king of Naples (Rhode Island native Peter Tedeschi, who has performed Shakespeare in Wilcox Park on many an occasion, is excellent, as usual) and his crew, including the Boatswain, played by Westerly High School theater director Ryan Zemanek, who gives a swashbuckling good performance.
Among others, Alonso is accompanied by his son, Ferdinand (Nicholas Byers, as the handsome, naïve prince who falls in love with Miranda, owns this role), Sebastian (Dylan Michael Bowden), Gonzalo (Gary Allan Poe) and Antonio, the brother of Prospera.
After the wreck, the ship's passengers are scattered and separated and we see Antonio, Alonso, Sebastian and Gonzalo wandering the island in search of Ferdinand while the two bawdy clowns — Matt Arnold as Stephano and Jason Guy as Trinculo are hilarious with their antics and the acrobats — drink abundantly of the island's magical elixir and are enlisted by Caliban in an attempt to kill Prospera.
By the end of "The Tempest" — Shakespeare's final play — the characters in our "brave new world" are united, as Prospera closes her book and tosses her great staff into the sea with a splash.
High praise is in order for the exceptional cast, creative team and crew of the Colonial's "The Tempest," including for Stage Manager Lisa Stafford and Aurora Productions, the company that provided technical and production support.
Well-rounded, well-directed, with fine acting, plenty of humor, and memorable special effects, "The Tempest" is not to be missed.
As the two women seated next to us for the marvelous opening night performance in the ideal setting of Wilcox Park said to one another as they folded up their chairs under the starry night sky, "What excellent acting! What a great show!"
