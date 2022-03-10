PROVIDENCE — Casting Rose Weaver as Aunt Ester — the 285-year-old former slave, spiritual healer and cleanser of souls at the center of August Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean" (now on stage at Trinity Rep) — was a stroke of genius on the part of Director Jude Sandy.
Casting Ricardo Pitts-Wiley as Aunt Ester's suitor, a former slave and Underground Railroad conductor with the magnificent name of Solly Two Kings, was genius with magic sprinkled in.
Weaver was born to play Wilson's powerful matriarch, the keeper and transmitter of African American history and the holder of "blood memory." Weaver gives us an Aunt Esther who is beautiful, poetic, a woman of mysticism and might.
And Pitts-Wiley — who played the role of Elder Joseph "Old Joe" Barlow (to much acclaim) when Trinity staged "Radio Golf," the final play in Wilson's sweeping American Century Cycle back in the pre-pandemic days of 2020 — is a natural for the role of Solly, the handsome Black man who collects dog manure, carries a walking stick with 62 notches (for the 62 people he carried to freedom) and a chain link from the shackles he once wore around his ankles.
Together, as Aunt Ester and Solly (and under Sandy's excellent direction), the two revered elders of Rhode Island theater take the audience on a journey, an adventure — along with an unforgettable group of guides with notable names — in this, the first play of Wilson's cycle where themes of slavery, freedom, racism, redemption, connections, family and American history are woven throughout.
Set in the Hill District of Pittsburgh (like most of Wilson's cycle plays), "Gem of the Ocean" takes place in 1904, when slavery is not too far in the past. In the "sanctuary house" at 1839 Wylie Avenue, Aunt Ester is living in with her protégé, Black Mary (Liz Morgan is a treasure), and gatekeeper, Eli (Dereks Thomas is outstanding — and what a voice!).
Aunt Ester, Black Mary, Eli and Solly hold the heart of the play. A close-knit family of four, they share stories, meals, laughs, love, tragedy — and the occasional outburst.
There's a wonderful moment of triumph when Black Mary, fully fed up with Aunt Ester's orders and bossiness, tells her: "I'm tired of it. Your way ain't always the best way. I got my own way and that's the way I'm doing it if I'm staying around here."
Aunt Ester pauses, looks at her protégé, and asks "What took you so long?" Then she slowly walks off the stage.
The four friends march, dance, laugh and sing together as they wind their way through Aunt Ester's house. There are rituals, spirituals, Bible stories, conversations about God and faith and childhood rhymes spoken aloud in order to preserve them. The music and singing are gorgeous and moving, full of healing, heart and wisdom.
When Citizen Barlow (Brown/Trinity MFA student Christopher Lindsay more than earns his main-stage stripes with his exquisite performance) bursts in to see Aunt Ester, we learn about a bucket of nails and why his soul needs cleansing.
When the traveling peddler Rutherford Selig (Mauro Hantman, as always, is excellent) stops by to barter with Aunt Ester and Black Mary, we hear tales of life outside the sanctuary house. We learn there's a funeral taking place for a mill worker named Garret Brown who jumped in the river and drowned while being chased by Black Mary’s brother, Caesar the constable, played powerfully by the incomparable Joe Wilson Jr.
Wilson — who played Caesar's grandson, Harmond Wilks, in Trinity's "Radio Golf" — continues to astound with his mighty talent. Wilson knows just how to play Caesar, all full of meanness and swagger.
"Gem of the Ocean" is lush with rich, dreamy symbolism. To help him on his healing journey, Aunt Ester sends Citizen to the City of Bones — the home of the thousands of people who never made it across the water. She folds the bill of sale — from when she was sold as a slave — into a small "magical" paper boat and tells Citizen that he will take a ride on the boat. That's after she instructs him to find two shiny pennies lying side by side. Black Mary and Eli roll out a large handmade quilt, a map, that will show him his way. Black Mary washes Aunt Ester's feet. At the play's end, Aunt Ester gives Citizen Solly's stick.
The rituals, symbols, songs and characters in "Gem of the Ocean" certainly help process the painful losses and injustices inflicted upon generations of African Americans — in the play and in real life — but in typical August Wilson fashion, the play will leave you wondering why and wanting to know more.
LeVonne Lindsay's stunning costumes (Aunt Ester wearing white is a vision that will last) and Michael McGarty's simple set contribute to the power of "Gem of the Ocean," a play that must be seen.
