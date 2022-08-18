Neil Simon's "California Suite," now onstage at the Granite Theatre, is just the right play for this time of year: light, fun, silly and yet — at times — poignant.
With Simon's clever one-liners and snappy dialogue, the play zips along through four short playlets — all set in the same Los Angeles hotel room — and is all about people dealing with other people.
In the first playlet, we meet Hannah Warren (Sue Bebe), a successful New York magazine writer/editor whose sarcasm is as biting as it is is brilliant. Bebe is well-cast as Hannah and plays her part to the hilt as she banters back and forth with her ex-husband, William Warren (Keith Eugene Brayne). Brayne, a longtime Granite favorite, is superb. It's always a treat to see him onstage and he too, is perfectly cast as the laid-back, transplanted Californian.
Hannah has come to Los Angeles, we learn, to bring the couple's teenage daughter — who recently declared her desire to stay in L.A. with her father — back to New York. As the two negotiate their daughter's future, we get glimpses into their personalities, the reasons for their split and their underlying fears.
The second vignette features a hungover Marvin Michaels (Tristan Cole is frantically funny) who remembers — moments before his wife, Milie (Monique Nee is terrific), is scheduled to join him from Philadelphia — that there's a strange woman in the bed. A woman he first tries to wake up then tries to hide under mounds of pillows and blankets. Let's just say hilarity ensues. (Who does play the sleeping woman?)
In the next playlet, "Visitors from London," Diana Nichols (Sally Derusha is excellent and nails a British accent, an art often difficult to achieve) is in town with her husband, Sydney (Ben Davis, in his first Granite role) for the Academy Awards because she's been nominated for an Oscar. As her anxieties and insecurities ebb and flow in correlation with the amount of champagne she downs, we learn that dear Ben is making his way out of the closet.
The final vignette, "Visitors from Chicago," features two couples who test their friendship in full slapstick fashion; the Hollanders, Mort (Samuel Hollander, in his Granite debut), is a hoot) and Beth (Laura Thompson, also making her Granite debut and also very funny); and the Franklyns, Stu (Patrick Lewers) and Gert (an excellent and engaging Wylette-Datu-Selvidio who jumped in to take over the role after the actor originally scheduled for the role came down with COVID).
"California Suite," Simon's West Coast complement to ''Plaza Suite," opened on Broadway in 1976, which means, as Director Ralph Stokes puts it in his "Director's Letter," the play is nearly 50 years old.
"For people old enough to remember the 1970s, there are a lot of cultural references to things and people with which you are more than likely familiar," Stokes writes, "For those of you too young to remember the 1970s, you have a tool which was science fiction in 1976 — your cell phone!"
Stokes then lists the references younger audience members may need to look up prior to attending the show: Laurel and Hardy, Woodward and Bernstein, Newsweek Magazine, Walter Cronkite, Charles Bronson, Glenda Jackson, Michael Caine, Faye Dunaway, Tatum O'Neal, Pucci muu-muus, Guadalcanal and Charles Laughton.
Whether members of the younger generations look up the references or not, the play is funny enough to stand on its own. Stokes, in his Granite directorial debut, does a top-notch job directing the farce. Stage Manager Linda Shea should take a bow, along with the set designer, crew and Costume Designer/Producer/Artistic Director Erin Sousa-Stanley, whose talent continues to impress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.