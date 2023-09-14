With all its beauty, ugliness, horror, humor, violence and love, "Topdog/Underdog" — Suzan-Lori Parks' heartbreakingly painful two-person Pulitzer Prize-winning play — opened with a bang Sunday at the Gamm Theatre.
The flawlessly directed play gives a gloomy glimpse into the lives of two brothers who lay bare their souls as they wade through their complicated past on one small, sparse stage.
We travel with them on their desperate journey, sometimes wondering where we're going, other times on the edge of our seats. It's a rough road to be sure, but one you should be sure to see. It's a story as old as time and as new as today.
Parks, who was named one of Time magazine’s "100 Innovators for the Next Wave," became the first Black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for "Topdog/Underdog," which — with its themes of race, poverty, loss and sibling rivalry — is as timely, profound and meaningful as it was when it won the award in 2001.
As director Cliff Odle — in his brilliant Gamm directorial debut — said, "Topdog/Underdog" "has its hand on the pulse of a part of America that is often taken for granted and misunderstood ... African American men living in dire economic circumstances."
"The issues of poverty, Black trauma, Black manhood, and the quest for respect and understanding have not gone away," Odle told Gamm Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe in a Q&A. "... at least not for African Americans."
The two Black brothers, not Cain and Abel, but Lincoln and Booth (names sound familiar?) live together in one small, spare, rented room with their blankets, a bed, a battered beach chair, a table made of a piece of cardboard atop two milk crates, a deck of cards, a guitar, no bathroom and no running water. (Michael McGarty's simple set is in the round and highlighted by Jeff Adelberg's stunning lighting.)
Gamm newcomer Anthony T. Goss poignantly yet powerfully (in a subdued, understated way) plays Lincoln, the older brother. Lincoln, who made a name for himself on the streets as a master of the con game three-card monte, now has a "straight" job with benefits. He works in a carnival side-show where he dresses like Abraham Lincoln — complete with black top hat, tails and a fake beard. Every morning he applies his white face and saunters reluctantly off to the penny arcade to get shot at — by tourists with cap guns — in a reenactment of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination by John Wilkes Booth. He composes blues songs and plays guitar when he's not the "brotha playing Lincoln."
Lincoln's younger brother, Booth, is played by Gamm regular Marc Pierre, who gives a performance so emotionally gripping that his passion spills over from the small stage and fills the theater. We see and feel the sweat dripping from his face. We see and feel his rage and contempt for his older brother, just as deeply as we see and feel his love and admiration. You will likely not forget Pierre's Booth.
More than his efforts to win over Grace — the woman he claims to love, the woman who never appears — Booth wants to impress Lincoln by perfecting his own three-card monte game — in hopes of not only one-upping his brother, but to find some easy money and a way out.
The brothers share their lightest, sweetest moments of unity when they sing snippets of the hymn "Amazing Grace" together, in reference to Booth's invisible girlfriend ... and so much more.
As they share their "raggedy recollections" aloud, we learn the brothers were abandoned by their parents when Lincoln was 16 and Booth 11, and that their father gave them their comical names, long before he walked out the door.
"I don't think they liked us," Lincoln tells his little brother, who spends his days practicing three-card monte when he's not shoplifting. One of the most humorous parts of the play come when Pierre, as the little brother, Booth, unpeels layer upon layer of stolen articles of clothing — from suit jackets to pants to shirts, ties and shoes — and unpacks hidden bottles of booze. "I stole generously," he tells his big brother proudly.
Liza Alex's costumes and Hunter Spoede's jarring sound complete the unforgettable experience of "Topdog/Underdog."
Perhaps the most achingly tender moments of the show — aside from the final crushing, agonizing minutes — occur at different times, when each brother, noticing that the other has fallen asleep, steals to his brother's bedside and covers him — carefully and gently — with a blanket.
