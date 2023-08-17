You'll find yourself singing "Sheh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-ree, bay-yay-beee, Sherry bay-bee" for days after you see "Jersey Boys" at Theatre by the Sea … when you're not belting out "Big Girls Don't Cry," or "Rag Doll," or "Oh What A Night," that is ... or wondering how Zane Zapata — the New Jersey native who plays Frankie Valli in the marvelous musical based on the rise and fall of the famous Four Seasons — found his way to Rhode Island to sing in the same distinctive falsetto that endeared us to Valli "back in the day."
"Jersey Boys," which is closing out the season at the Matunuck theater house, is that much-loved jukebox musical full of songs that will make you feel nostalgic. It's packed with great dancing, costumes and characters.
Zapata, we learn in the program — who is making his Theatre by the Sea debut — is a New Jersey native who has dreamed of being in "Jersey Boys" since he was a 12-year-old. Well, his dream came true, and how lucky for us. Zapata gives us an innocent, loyal Valli who captivates us from the minute he walks on stage. Just wait 'til you hear him sing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."
What an enjoyable, entertaining, enlightening — and at times very touching — show!
Director/choreographer Kevin P. Hill has done an outstanding job with "Jersey Boys," which was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, and in tandem with Musical Director Jacob Priddy presents us with a perfect end-of-summer show.
Aidan Cole (who played Prince Topher in last season’s production of "Cinderella") plays Gaudio, the more serious of the four singers, and is excellent. Rhode Islander Kevin Patrick Martin is solid as Nick Massi. But it's New York-based actor Chris Marsh Clark (also in his Theatre by the Sea debut) who owns the stage in the role of Tommy DeVito, the group's cocky manager with a hidden gambling addiction. Clark is outstanding and gives a strong, engaging performance.
Since this was my first time seeing the show, I was unaware of the Joe Pesci connection, which is a hoot, as was Christian Heinemann, who played Pesci and a few other roles.
Kevin B. McGlynn, who played George in last season’s production of "Kinky Boots," is very good in the roles of Frank Knuckles, Gyp, and Al, and Alaina Mills, who was seen earlier this season as Cynthia Weil in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" gives us a memorable Mary Delgado.
Kyle Dixon's two-story set — which cast members scamper up and down on — is impressive, as are Dana Pinkston's costumes.
On a special note, the music — with Westerly's own Jen Christina on keyboards; Shawn Baptista on trumpet; Anne Kelton on reeds; Clay Nordhill on guitar; Joe Bentley on bass; and Mike Sartini on drums, and conducted by Priddy, also on keyboards — is outstanding.
