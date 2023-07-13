A REVIEW
Bravo to the Granite Theatre! Brava to director and choreographer Nicole DiMattei! Brava to music director Margret Celico! Brava to stage manager Hannah Francis, lighting designer Ali Lucas, set designer Pandora Spock, costume designer Mariah Wiese and the entire cast and crew of "Guys and Dolls" for giving local theater-lovers the ultimate summertime musical experience.
The Granite's production of Frank Loesser’s famous 1950s classic — often described as "the perfect musical" — is as delicious and refreshing as a cold glass of lemonade on a hot summer's day.
What is more fun, after all, than to sit back in a comfy seat inside an air-conditioned theater on a warm summer's night and to freely laugh out loud ... to relax, and to be entertained.
Remember that old tune, "I've Got the Horse Right Here" ("his name is Paul Revere")? Well, that's one of the songs in this much-loved musical with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser based on the book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.
Set in Manhattan and Havana circa 1950, "Guys and Dolls" is based on two short stories by Damon Runyon, the legendary newspaperman with a fondness for criminals ... in this case, petty gamblers.
DiMattei and her talented cast give us everything we could hope for in a summertime show: a great story, lots and lots of laughs, gorgeous voices, fabulous dance numbers and stellar performance upon stellar performance.
Take the splendid performance of Jane Mandes in the role of Miss Adelaide, for instance. Miss Adelaide is a nightclub performer (at the Hot Box of all places) who's mad for Nathan Detroit (played solidly by Granite newcomer Elijah Russell) the nogoodnik gambler famously played by Frank Sinatra in the 1955 film version. Nathan is more interested in organizing a crap game than in settling down, but he does love his doll — despite her chronic illness (a person can develop a cold after all!).
Mandes is a hoot and a half as the madcap showgirl who's running out of patience with Nathan and their 14-year engagement and brings plenty of humor to the role (something the audience appreciated and applauded on the night we attended). As comedic as she can be, Mandes has a sensitivity for her Adelaide and shares it well in "Bushel and a Peck," and "Adelaide's Lament." Her duet with Russell in "Sue Me" is outstanding.
Brace yourself for “Take Back Your Mink," which she performs with her fellow Hot Box dancers. What a number!
Also outstanding — and memorable — is Ava Johnson as the sweet, straight-laced mission worker, Sarah Brown. Johnson has the voice of an angel with an innocence to match. The romance between sweet Sarah and Nathan's gambling pal, Sky Masterson (Cassius Cane, in his Granite debut, is excellent) is a delight to watch blossom. Their get-a-way to Cuba is delightful as well. Her "If I Were a Bell" is charming, but just wait 'till you hear her sing "I'll Know" and in "I've Never Been in Love Before" (a duet with Sky.)
Nathan's gambling pals, Nicely-Nicely Johnson (Daniel Caramante) and Benny Southstreet (Alexander Pimental) are funny, fun and fine, top-notch performers as is Catherine Taylor (excellent in her Granite debut) in the role of Harry the Horse.
Tom Steenburg, a Granite regular, is well-cast as Big Jule, the Chicago gambler, as is Erin Blake as General Cartwright, and Carly Mastriano as Lt. Branigan who dashes around the stage like a keystone cop hoping to catch Nathan in the act.
Hats off also to Melanie Carrazzo, Jenson Tavares and Shila Tozier.
DiMattei shows her choreography skills with "Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat," "Luck Be a Lady" and "Take Back Your Mink." The dancers are superb.
It's not a total laugh-fest, however. When Stephen Vacca (in his second Granite appearance) as Sarah's kindly grandfather, Arvide Abernathy, sings softly to his granddaughter, urging her to experience the love she's been denying herself in “More I Cannot Wish You,” you may shed a tear and your heart just might melt.
