Bravo to the cast and crew of "The Girl on the Train," now on stage at the Granite Theatre.
Despite a case of COVID in the company — which forced the cancelation of the opening weekend — and despite last-minute cast changes — which resulted in one actor still relying on her script for last weekend's shows — the Granite team banded together and rallied mightily to pull off a play that is already a complex and complicated one to produce.
"The Girl on the Train," a dark, psychological thriller based on the 2015 best-seller by British writer Paula Hawkins, takes place mostly on a train and mostly in the minds of the characters. I remember an interview Hawkins gave soon after the book jumped to the top spot on the best-seller list. She told the interviewer that years before she wrote the book — as she commuted to work each work day, staring into the yards and houses that passed her by — she often found herself wondering what she would do if she witnessed something sinister. Thus the plot for the story and the questions that come with it. How well can we trust our memories? How much do our own experiences color our observations?
Under the able direction of Brad Delzer (in his Granite Theatre debut), members of the all-female cast in "The Girl on the Train" tackle the difficult issues at the heart of the story — addiction, infertility, unfaithfulness, psychological and physical and abuse — with sensitivity and care.
An intense and excellent Sydney Hermanson, also in her Granite debut, plays the lead role of Rachel Watson — a recently divorced woman in crisis — who becomes so obsessed with the seemingly happy couple she watches through the windows of her commuter train each day, she feels like she knows them well.
When she learns that the woman, Megan Hipwell (Wylette Selvideo), has disappeared, Rachel involves herself in the investigation, and in the lives of everyone involved: her ex-husband Tom Watson (Megan Rossilli), Tom's new wife, Anna (Katie Brough), Megan's husband Scott Hipwell (Chelsea Mitchell), Detective Gaskill (Carey Richard) who's in charge of the investigation, and the therapist, Dr. Abdic (Laura Thompson).
Each character is more intense — and more suspect — than the next and the actors do a fine job filling us in.
As she tries to uncover the truth of what happened, Rachel finds herself first a witness and then a suspect. Could she have committed a crime during an alcohol-induced black-out? Could she have imagined things in her sorrow and depression?
Delzer, the founding artistic director of True North Theatre (and a fundraiser, director, and performer who works at Trinity Rep) also designed the superb set — which is a silver and blue train, stark and stunning in its simplicity. He also served as the sound designer, which was notable.
Granite veteran Steve Spartano is stage manager for this production, marking his return to the theater and reminding us of just how talented an artist he is.
Kudos to lighting designer Ali Lucas and costume designer Mariah Wiese and to everyone else involved in "The Girl on the Train."
There are only three more performances, so hie thee to the box office if you're up for a thrilling ride!
