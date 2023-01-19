WARWICK — To be Irish, my mother often said, quoting the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, "is to know that in the end, the world will break your heart."
I thought about my mother's words — and about my Irish heritage — after seeing "Faith Healer," Brian Friel's unforgettably heartbreaking play — featuring three unforgettably astounding performances — now onstage at Warwick's Gamm Theatre.
The play was written by the Catholic-born Friel in the midst of the Troubles, in 1978. It tells the story of an itinerant, hard-drinking, fabulist, faith healer — who claims to heal the sick and the lame and sometimes does, we're told — and the two people who travel with him — in a beat-up, battered van — from one remote Welsh, Scottish or Irish village to the next. You can even hear the seagulls calling and the water rushing.
Friel, who was often called the Irish Chekhov, was a gifted, gorgeous writer whose words and phrases — rich, lyrical and poetic — want savoring. They want to be spoken thoughtfully, carefully, authentically — just as the three master actors in "Faith Healer" do so well.
Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella plays our leading man, “the fantastic Francis Hardy" — the faith healer at the center of the story — with such skill and such credible, quiet power, that we are transported to those faraway Welsh, Irish and Scottish villages whose names he recites, or, shall I say, chants, over and over.
Told in four exquisite monologues — beginning and ending with Frank — "Faith Healer" tells the same story from the three different perspectives of the three different characters. Three conflicting versions.
After Frank tells his first version, we hear from his wife, Grace (played by a forlornly pitch-perfect Jeanine Kane), the woman whom Frank calls his mistress.
"I'm in such a mess," Grace tells us as she drinks Irish whiskey, shakes, and smokes cigarettes while nervously recalling her marriage to Frank, his "talent for hurting," and her miscarriage. Is Frank, with his "damn benign eyes," an artist or a con man, she asks? Is he a mountebank or a mystical man with a "special magnificence"? Kane is so piercingly beautiful in this role she will not soon be forgotten.
Then comes the marvelous "dear heart," Teddy (Brandon Whitehead), Frank's cockney promoter/ stage manager (who will put you in mind of a genial P.T Barnum). Wearing a red smoking jacket and drinking beer after beer, Teddy gets us laughing when he sings snippets of Jerome Kern’s “The Way You Look Tonight” (Fred Astaire's crackly version is a theme throughout) and tells tales of talking whippets and whistling dolphins.
"In show business," Teddy tells us, "you become a philosopher."
Frank's final monologue — delivered through the mist — is achingly, painfully, beautiful.
Donnla Hughes, who was born and raised in Ireland — and who directs "Faith Healer," with precision, knowledge and sensitivity — was clearly the perfect choice. Patrick Lynch's sets, Katie Hand's costumes, Dawn Chiang's lighting and Alex Eizenberg's sound contribute to the genius of this production.
"Faith Healer" is at the Gamm for a limited run only (through Jan. 29), so act fast. This is a performance not to be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.