The Colonial Theatre's production of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot," directed by the immensely talented Marion Markham — in Wilcox Park through Aug. 13 — is an exquisite, timely, must-see work of art.
Last Saturday night, anyway — under the stars in Wilcox Park — there was some remarkable theater taking place. It is theater that will stay with you for a long time — as will the characters.
I'm not saying "Waiting for Godot" is an easy play to follow, or that young children would enjoy it, because I'm not. Nor am I saying that I understand exactly what Samuel Beckett is/was getting at with his enigmatic, much-analyzed, oft-dissected powerhouse of a play, because I do not.
What I am saying is that Markham has done an extraordinary job directing the extraordinary actors who share Beckett's extraordinary language in an extraordinary fashion on a small, sparse stage in Wilcox Park.
Markham directs with precision, honesty and tremendous sensitivity, which helps with the rough patches and highlights the humorous parts — and there are humorous parts ... and plenty of them.
The play features five characters: Vladimir/Didi (Dan Morrison) and Estragon/Gogo (Jered McLenigan), both dressed in tattered rags of gray and black; Pozzo (Peter Tedeschi), wearing a handsome three-piece suit of brown and gold, fine leather shoes and a bowler hat; Lucky (Brian Linden), a slave in chains and rags; and Boy (Zach Roth), who wears white.
Morrison and McLenigan are brilliant as the two ragamuffin friends waiting and waiting (and waiting and waiting) for the certain someone named Godot (think GOD-oh) to arrive. They spar, they wrestle, they cry, they argue, they dance and they hug. Their facial expressions are genius, and at times, their movements are like ballet or pantomime. The artistry of Lorenzo Pisoni — the fight director and Broadway veteran — is quite apparent as the pair move together in well-timed, well-coordinated harmony. Their hat scene is so funny I was reminded of the great Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Morrison and McLenigan do a noble job of honoring Beckett and his mighty words.
Tedeschi, as Pozzo, the pompous, miserable man who made it to the top, is excellent, as is Linden, his whimpering, pathetic underling. When Lucky finally speaks, it is stunning. It is also gibberish. His performance, disturbing as it may be, is unforgettable.
Zach Roth, the boy who plays Boy, is so good, so darling and so genuine, we don't want him to leave. Ever. The Boy is our hope.
The play is certainly not the easiest to watch, as we are reminded again and again of "man's inhumanity to man." There's cruelty, abuse and suffering aplenty. But there is also kindness ... and there is laughter.
Kudos to scenic designer John Tedeschi — a Colonial board member and Westerly High School art teacher (and no relation to the man who plays Pozzo). His set, which is exquisite, consists of a tree, a pile of rocks, the sky and — now and again — a big, beautiful moon, which is accentuated by Jackie Cabrero's gorgeous lighting. Brava also to wardrobe supervisor Abigail Citarella. The costumes, designed by Jaysen Engel, are unforgettable.
In her "Message from the Artistic Director," Markham invites us to "sit back in Westerly's bounteous Wilcox Park," let go of our expectations and whatever we may know "about this modern masterpiece," and instead open our minds "to the humor, humanity and dignity present in this survival play," and so we did.
And so we do. And so we do.
