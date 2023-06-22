There's so much to enjoy about Theatre by the Sea's marvelous production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" — from the stellar 22-member cast (under the direction and choreography of Michael D. Jablonski) and the glorious, spot-on performance of Monet Sabel as Carole King, to the extraordinary orchestra (under the direction of Conductor Jacob Priddy) to the period costumes of Travis M. Grant, the lovely lighting by Katie Whittmore and the clever set by Kyle Dixon — it's hard to know where to begin, so let's start at the very beginning and opening night for the show whose memorable score ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow?,” “Up on the Roof,” “One Fine Day,” "The Loco-Motion”) served as a backdrop to the 1960s and is a baby boomers delight.
As is customary on opening night at the beloved barn theater, Kevin Hill, the producing artistic director, took to the stage first, before introducing Bill Hanney, the theater's owner and executive producer. Hanney then welcomed everyone, and asked season ticket holders to raise hands and make noise, as he does on the opening night of every show of the summer. It's a small tradition surely, but it sets the mood for the evening and engages the audience who on this night, which cheered and applauded enthusiastically (as they did at the show's end, albeit then, on their feet, in a resounding standing ovation!).
After Hill beseeched the audience to please refrain from singing along with the cast during the show ("You'll be invited to sing along at the end," he promised), the two men then bantered back and forth about director Jablonski's long connection to the theater. Although he was making his Theatre by the Sea debut as a director and choreographer, they pointed out, Jablonski is no stranger to Matunuck. It was in 2000 that he made his actual debut, playing the role of A-Rab in "West Side Story" and Joseph in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
"He got his equity card here at this theater," Hanney told the audience proudly.
Jablonski, who went on to work around the globe on and off stage as a creative artist and educator, received a master of fine arts from Florida State University and now directs, choreographs and teaches, according to Karen Kessler, the theater's general manager, who has maintained a friendship with Jablonski and his wife ever since.
Jablonski certainly does a terrific job as choreographer and director of "Beautiful," taking us from the 1958 Brooklyn apartment — where a 16 year-old Carole King Klein, pining to write music in Manhattan, lives with her mother, Genie (Rhode Island native Melanie Souza is a hoot) — to the 1971 Carnegie Hall where King, now a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, gives her memorable, milestone performance.
In between, we visit Queens College, where King meets her husband, Gerry Goffin (Tim Quartier does a fine job); the studios at 1650 Broadway where she meets music publisher Donnie Kirshner (Kevin Loreque is very good) and her soon-to-be best friends, Cynthia Weil (Alaina Mills is pure talent and charm) and Barry Mann (Andrew Poston makes for a hilarious hypochondriac).
Jablonski keeps us riveted as we watch King and Goffin get married, churn out hits, have two daughters and go through the breakup of their marriage (due to Goffin’s infidelity and emotional issues), all the while maintaining their friendship with the Manns and Kirshner.
We are treated to several splendid songs and dance numbers from the Drifters (bravo, Marquez Linder, Christopher Scurlock, Sylvester McCracken III and Jonah Nash), the Shirelles (amazing, Blair Beasley, Meghan Dawson, Cydney Clark and Kalea Leverette!) and the Righteous Brothers (Jack Gimpel and Kyle Braun). Hold on to your hats when Leverette belts out "The Locomotion" as Little Eva.
When the show is over and you're marveling about your music-filled experience and your trip down Memory Lane, you may have the urge to Google Carole King or visit her website to refresh your memory and remind yourself of her story and the many, many songs she's written (as I did). If you do, you'll probably discover that her friend Cynthia Weil just died earlier this month.
“We lost the beautiful, brilliant lyricist Cynthia Weil Mann,” Carole King wrote in a statement posted on social media.
Recounting the friendship and rivalry that she and Goffin shared with Weil and Mann, King added, “The four of us were close, caring friends despite our fierce competition to write the next hit for an artist with a No. 1 song.”
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will run from from June 15 to July 8 with performances scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special performance times on Sunday, June 18, at 2 and 7 p.m. and a Wednesday matinee on July 5.
