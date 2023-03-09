I suppose it makes sense — in this era when ugly episodes of anti-Semitic violence are occurring regularly around the globe — that protesters gathered outside the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre in Warwick last week, just before the official opening of Joshua Harmon’s "Bad Jews," on stage through March 26.
I suppose if you're unfamiliar with the exceptional, always illuminating theater performed at the Gamm, or if you haven't seen the play — which centers around members of a Jewish family battling over a symbolic piece of jewelry — the term "bad Jews" could mean something other than what the playwright intended (or at least what I think he intended).
But if you are a theater-goer, a Gamm regular or a Joshua Harmon fan, you would have been more intrigued than concerned. And if you are wise theater-goer, Gamm regular or Joshua Harmon fan, you'll snap up a ticket before they're all gone, for "Bad Jews" is very good theater and anything but anti-Semitic.
For the record, the phrase "Bad Jews" refers to an incident — mentioned in the play — at an infamous family Passover when one of the four main characters (Liam) sneaked a shortbread cookie, gobbled it up (during what was supposed to be a religious fast) and mockingly pronounced "I’m a bad Jew."
Harmon, who said he was inspired to write the play after attending a service where grandchildren of Holocaust survivors were invited to speak, told The New York Times in a 2015 interview that he begins every play with a theme or "a question that I don’t have an answer to.”
For "Bad Jews," he said, his question was "What do you do with Judaism?"
So Judaism is at the heart of the play, which features three excellent Gamm newcomers (Sarah Corey, Hillel Rosenshine and John Hardin) and one terrific Gamm regular (Nora Eschenheimer) giving performances full of such intensity, biting humor and passion, it's a wonder they can summon up such ferocity night after night.
Harmon wrestles with the Judaism question via his play's four memorable characters: three cousins, Daphna Feygenbaum (Corey, as the formidable powerhouse of a wrecking ball gives a brilliant performance), Jonah Haber (Rosenshine, as the soft-spoken peacemaker, is perfect) and Liam Haber (Hardin, as the entitled, obnoxious doctoral student is stunning), and Liam's girlfriend, Melody (Eschenheimer as the sweet and initially gullible "shiksa," whom Daphna describes as "conceived in a Talbots store," couldn't be any better).
When "Bad Jews" opens — in an Upper West Side Riverside Drive studio apartment purchased by Jonah and Liam's parents for their sons and guests — we learn the four have come together following the death of the cousins’ beloved grandfather, a Holocaust survivor they called Poppy.
Daphna — with her thick, flowing, dark hair — is a sharp-tongued, devout Jew and Vassar senior who plans to move to Israel after graduation to join her Israeli boyfriend. She's also on stage for nearly the entire 90-plus minutes and can spew heartbreaking-cum-humorous vitriol with such skill and speed she'll have your head spinning as you alternately laugh, gasp and cover your mouth in shock.
Jonah, the younger of the three cousins, is a college sophomore at the University of Vermont who insists he doesn't want to get in the middle of the vicious bantering between Daphna and Liam, but of course, is dragged in anyway, and ultimately brings the healing the family (and all of us) so sorely needs.
Liam, the self-absorbed Ph.D. candidate studying Japanese culture who prides himself on being open to other cultures and yet is unable (or is it unwilling?) to embrace his own, is seething with resentment and rage. (Daphna, whose given name is Diana, delights in reminding Liam that his Hebrew name is Shlomo.)
Melody, with a treble clef tattooed on her calf (she did major in opera in college after all) is all sweetness and innocence until she, too, joins the fray and embraces her badness.
As Daphna and Liam bitterly brawl over Poppy's chai — a religious charm shaped like the Hebrew word for 'life,' loaded with family meaning and symbolism — their personalities pop, sizzle and snap in masterful fashion.
"Bad Jews" is directed deftly by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella, who compared Harmon to "a contemporary Moliere," and said before the play opened that "Bad Jews" "digs deep to uncover unsettling truths about identity, family and our debt to history."
Hearing Leonard Cohen's "Lover, Lover, Lover" and "Who By Fire" playing in the background before and after the play makes "Bad Jews" all the more haunting and memorable.
This Sunday, following the 2 p.m. matinee performance of "Bad Jews," the Gamm will present a program called "The Spaces in Between Good & Bad," moderated by Rabbi Sarah Mack with Estrella and the "Bad Jews" cast.
