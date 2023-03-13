MYSTIC — Bruce Stark, a retired assistant state archivist at the Connecticut State Library and well-known state historian, will be in Mystic next week to talk about "The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut: The Brownes of Salem and Absentee Land Ownership," his new book, which is being called "an essential new history of slavery in colonial Connecticut."
The book, published by The Connecticut Press, is the story of slavery, the early history of Salem, Conn., the people who lived there, and the role played by absentee landlords in the region prior to the American Revolution, according to Peter J. Malia from The Connecticut Press.
"Stark draws on an extraordinary array of primary and secondary sources to reinterpret slavery, tenant farming, and absentee land ownership in Eastern Connecticut," Malia said in an email. "Through his effective use local, personal, and public records, Stark thoroughly dispels the myth that a massive 'slave plantation' once flourished in rural Salem, Connecticut, prior to the American Revolution. In doing so, Stark reveals the significance of slavery, free Blacks, and the importance of tenant farming in the development of colonial Connecticut."
"No one intentionally spread a false story, but a combination of lack of historical knowledge, the reliance on questionable secondary sources, and the failure to examine eighteenth-century records led to a profoundly wrong conclusion," Malia said. "that a massive slave plantation existed in the wilderness of eastern Connecticut."
The book also focuses on the early history of the region, the people who lived there, the Browne family of Salem, Massachusetts, and the management of their Connecticut lands. One Browne family member purchased some fifteen square miles of what was later to become Salem, Connecticut between 1718 and 1729 and his grandson eventually lost these lands in 1779 due to his loyalty to the Crown.
The result of Stark’s effort is a masterwork in historical research, said Malia.
"Forget about what we want our history to tell us. Stark’s decade-long quest to tell the true story clearly demonstrates the invaluable role that archival materials can play in the hands of an accomplished historian," he said.
"The outcome is ... more than a dismissal of the slave plantation myth that has long cast a shadow over Eastern Connecticut history. It also offers an equally valuable lesson to us all," he added. "We must always base our findings and facts on data that is drawn from actual historical records rather than what later generations may want us to remember about the past. Only then can we truly begin to understand our shared experiences and what continues to shape our democratic society today."
A Q&A will follow the presentation.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
