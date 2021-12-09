WESTERLY — Boston's popular all-male vocal chamber ensemble plans to entertain music-lovers at the United Theatre Friday.
Renaissance Men, an eight-person a cappella ensemble, was formed in 2014 "after a few trips to the bar, many email chains, and some truly horrible group name suggestions," according to a post on the group's website.
From its beginnings as a sextet, the group expanded to nine in its first official season. Later that year the members of the group broke, somewhat, from their Boston-bred early music backgrounds in favor of a program of American religious and folk music entitled "RenMen Roots."
"The audience may have been shocked to see erstwhile Bach specialists strumming away on banjo and upright bass," the website says, "but their hooting and hollering validated RenMen’s first major attempt to push repertoire boundaries."
The concert is sponsored by the Connecticut Early Music Society which noted that the group — "East Coast's answer to Chanticleer" — is "dedicated to advancing and invigorating the art of chamber music for tenor, baritone, and bass voices through world-class performance."
"The Renaissance Men made their way into New England's cultural landscape with 10 curated concert series and the commission and performance of U.S. and world premieres by internationally celebrated composers," said a statement from the society. "They have developed a devoted following at their concerts, broadcasted live-streams, and social media outlets."
Concertgoers can look forward to Renaissance polyphony along with "arrangements of seasonal favorites in close harmonies" and selections from their new album, "A Very RenMen Christmas LIVE."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.