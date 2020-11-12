STONINGTON — University of Connecticut journalism professor Gail MacDonald will moderate a panel discussion called "Real Talk on Racism — Conversations with Regional Leaders on the Current State of Race Relations," next Wednesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Panelists will include New London city councilor and entrepreneur Curtis Goodwin; Kolton Harris, artist and arts program associate at the Connecticut Office of the Arts; activist and retired chief probation officer Tamara Lanier; and local historian Tom Schuch.
The discussion is being held in conjunction with the current La Grua exhibit, "Stories of Resilience: Encountering Racism."
The event is being co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut and La Grua Center and is the second in a three-part series of panel discussions focusing on the issue of racism. The first panel, which included three local Black leaders who are featured in the exhibit, focused on growing up in the Jim Crow era (the discussion was recorded and can be viewed on La Grua's YouTube channel). This second panel will discuss the current state of race relations as viewed through the lens of another generation of community leaders.
Tickets are free, but reservations are necessary and are available at lagruacenter.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
