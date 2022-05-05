WESTERLY — A number of noted authors will be in town this month to chat with fans and book-lovers and sign copies of their newest works, which range in topic from poetry to fiction to fantasy literature.
On Friday at 6 p.m., former Westerly resident C. S. E. Cooney, an extraordinary writer of fantasy, returns to Savoy Bookshop & Café for an author talk and Q&A for her new book, "Saint Death's Daughter." Cooney, who won the World Fantasy Award in 2016 for her collection "Bone Swans," is an audio book narrator who lives in Queens with her husband, author Carlos Hernandez. The pair are co-developing a TTRPG (tabletop role-playing game) about “Inquisition and Aliens” called "Negocios Infernales," forthcoming from Outland Entertainment.
"Saint Death's Daughter" tells the story of Lanie Stones, the daughter of the royal assassin and chief executioner of Liriat, who has never led a normal life. Born with a gift for necromancy and a literal allergy to violence, she was raised in isolation in the family's crumbling mansion by her oldest friend, the ancient revenant Goody Graves.
When her parents are murdered, it falls on Lanie and her cheerfully psychotic sister, Nita, to settle their extensive debts or lose their ancestral home — and Goody with it.
Cooney, always a delightful speaker, will take questions from her fans following her talk.
Next Thursday, at 6 p.m., popular Rhode Island author Ann Hood will visit Savoy for a talk and Q&A for her newest book, "Fly Girl."
Hood, the author of such best-selling novels as "The Book That Matters Most," "The Obituary Writer" and "The Knitting Circle," and the memoir "Comfort: A Journey Through Grief," spent many adventurous years as a TWA flight attendant, the subject of her new novel.
In 1978, in the tailwind of the golden age of air travel, flight attendants were the epitome of glamor and sophistication. Fresh out of college and hungry to experience the world — and maybe, one day, write about it — Hood joined their ranks. After a grueling job search, she survived TWA’s rigorous Breech Training Academy and learned to evacuate seven kinds of aircraft, deliver a baby, mix proper cocktails, administer oxygen, and stay calm no matter what the situation.
In the air, Hood found both the adventure she’d dreamed of and the unexpected realities of life on the job. She carved chateaubriand in the first-class cabin and dined in front of the pyramids in Cairo, fended off passengers’ advances and found romance on layovers in London and Lisbon, and walked more than a million miles in high heels. She flew through the start of deregulation, an oil crisis, massive furloughs and a labor strike.
As the airline industry changed around her, Hood began to write — even drafting snatches of her first novel from the jump-seat. In "Fly Girl," she reveals how the job empowered her, despite its roots in sexist standards. Packed with funny, moving, and shocking stories of life as a flight attendant, "Fly Girl" has been said to "capture the nostalgia and magic of air travel at its height, and the thrill that remains with every takeoff."
People magazine recently called Hood a “gifted storyteller.”
Tonight, poet Christie Max Williams will be at Savoy Bookshop & Café for a Q&A for his new book and stunning debut collection of poems, "The Wages Love."
Next Saturday at 7 p.m., author Don Winslow — who recently decided to put his writing aside and focus on his activism — will be at the United Theatre for a cooperative venture with Savoy to talk about his new book, "City on Fire," about two criminal empires that control all of New England.
For a full list of author talks, visit https://www.banksquarebooks.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.