Thank heavens for the bits of humor in Rajiv Joseph's extraordinary play, "Describe the Night," and for the brilliant acting, amazing sets and costumes and stunning direction, otherwise, we might be frightened to pieces ... or lost, or hiding in the forest counting ducks, slurping leech soup and listening closely for the sound of a faraway cello.
Let me try to explain.
"Describe the Night," now onstage at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick, is a bold, meandering, ambitious play, which the enormously talented director Tony Estrella describes as "magical historical realism."
I recommend brushing up on your Russian-Ukrainian history, or allowing ample time to study the program before seeing the play, as things get complicated.
Estrella, who mentions in the program that "Describe the Night" was added to the season's roster "at the eleventh hour as the shock and horror of events in Ukraine were sinking in," says the play "seemed necessary for this moment."
Spanning nearly a century and set in Russia, the story includes real-life people — like Vladimir Putin — and real-life events, along with fictional characters and fantastical elements (I sure hope the leech soup is one).
"Describe the Night" has been called a play about lies, fiction and conspiracy theories, a play about "freedom and terror and the ubiquity of war." In other words, it is a frighteningly timely play that's almost too close for comfort ... which is why the humor helps.
Some of the real events referred to in the play include Russia's 1919-20 invasion of Poland, the Great Purge of 1936-38, the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the 2010 crash of an airplane that was carrying much of the Polish government over Smolensk, Russia, about which, "conspiracy theories abound."
At the center of the story stands the relationships between the intellectual writer Isaac Babel, a Ukrainian Jewish journalist, (played by an intensely exquisite Michael Liebhauser), Nikolai, based on Nikolai Yezhov, who served as head of the secret police under Stalin (played by Sean McConaghy who is superb), and Yevgenia, Nikolai's glamorous wife (Donnla Hughes is remarkable, and gives another excellent performance), with whom Babel has an affair.
The play also includes Putin's rise to power "from run-of-the-mill KGB opportunist to essentially the most powerful autocrat on the planet today," as Estrella says in the program.
Eerily, Jeff Church — the gifted actor who has appeared on many a Rhode Island stage — bears a scary resemblance to Putin in this production and gives a gripping, haunting performance.
The cast also includes Dan Garcia as Feliks, the car rental agent; Sophia Blum, in her Gamm debut, in the dual roles of Mariya, the reporter, and Mrs. Petrovna, and Gabrielle McCauley, also making her Gamm debut as Urzula.
When the play begins, Babel, who keeps a diary — which travels throughout the play — is asking Nikolai to describe the night. The two men discuss lies, facts, truth, fiction and war.
There will always be war or rumor of war, we hear again and again, and today, in our "bifurcated country, where the past is relitigated daily in state legislatures and school board meetings" and when "fascist-leaning rhetoric from both everyday leaders and world leaders are often treated as just another edgy meme," as the writer Dara Horn said in this month's Atlantic, "Describe the Night" indeed seems necessary for this moment.
