WESTERLY — Rachel Rogers, whose work has been described as "light, bright, summery, New England, nautical, whimsical and fabulous," will have her first-ever solo exhibition at Avondale Arts next month, an exhibit with the simple yet perfect title, "In New England.”
Born and raised in San Francisco, Rogers spent her summers in Stonington — where she has deep family roots — one of the reasons she and her husband, Ciaran, and their two young children, Wynn and Nathaniel, moved back to the East Coast to settle in town a few years ago.
"It was a pandemic move," Rogers said with a laugh. "I'm so happy we are here."
"What's more wonderful than Stonington in the summer?" she asked. "It was such a huge part of my life and we wanted it to be part of our children's, too."
"I'm really excited," said Rogers last week as she took a break from her work to discuss her art and the upcoming exhibit. "I've been trying to get everything in my head onto paper."
Rogers, who has been working on her own painting style, said she's kept herself organized with an "enormous Excel spreadsheet."
"I'm pretty good about being organized," said the artist.
Rogers, who graduated from Colgate with a degree in political science, received a degree in graphic design from Parsons School of Design in New York, went on to spend her late twenties working in New York City and became a New York Times Book Review award-winning book-cover designer.
She returned to San Francisco where she launched her eponymous studio, Rachel Rogers Design. Her initial commission-based works featured whimsical ink and watercolor heraldry reflecting components personalized to her clientele.
Her "giftable designs" quickly expanded into family crests, stationery, invitations and wedding suites. Rogers has collaborated with clothing brands, stationery platform Dogwood Hill, wallpaper for Erin Gates, children's book illustrations.
Next month, she said she plans to show 60 original artworks at Avondale Arts, works mostly created using watercolor and decoupage.
The show, according to a statement from the gallery, is "comprised of whimsical paintings about summer" and "illustrates the best of our local warm-weather season, which produces the memories and images we each carry all year."
“Magical Stonington summers inspire my work," Rogers said. "I explore images full of nostalgia, wonder, and childhood memories, often with underlying humor and references to tradition."
Rogers said her work includes iconic local maritime history, "summer sports, the sea and its bounty."
"Her artwork is so beautiful and a perfect fit for Avondale," said her friend and fellow Stonington resident, the musician Bergin O'Malley.
The show will open on Aug. 2 with an opening reception on Aug. 4 from 5-7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 31.
