WESTERLY — Laura Munson, author of the novel "Willa's Grove" and founder of Haven Writing Retreats and Workshops, will be in conversation with Deborah Goodrich Royce on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Royce is the author of the forthcoming "Ruby Falls," set to be released next month.
Munson is the bestselling author of "This Is Not The Story You Think It Is," which chronicles her journey through her own midlife crossroads. Drawing from the response to her memoir and speaking events at women's conferences across the country, Munson founded the acclaimed Haven Writing Retreats and Workshops. Her work has been published and featured in media outlets throughout the world.
"Willa's Grove" tells the story of three women who each open their mailboxes one day to find the same intriguing invitation. Although leading entirely different lives, the women find themselves at similar, jarring crossroads. Right when they thought they’d be comfortably settling into middle age, their carefully curated lives turn out to be dead ends.
The sender of the invitation, it turns out, is one Willa Silvester. Sylvester is reeling from the untimely death of her beloved husband and the reality that she must say goodbye to the small mountain town they founded together. Yet as she mourns her losses, an impossible question keeps staring her in the face: now what?
Struggling to find the answer alone, the fiercely independent Sylvester eventually calls a childhood friend who happens to be in her own world of hurt — and that’s where the idea sparks. They decide to host a weeklong interlude from life, and invite two other friends who happen to be facing their own quandaries. Soon the four women converge at Willa’s Montana homestead, a place where they can learn from nature and one another as they contemplate their second acts together while in the rugged wilderness of big sky country.
Cathy Lamb, author of "All about Evie," said, "Reading Willa’s Grove is like going to a girls’ weekend where everyone spills their guts and tells the truth about their apparently not-so-perfect lives. It’s truthful, raw, and ... well, totally fun.”
Royce is also the author of "Finding Mrs. Ford," a novel partially set in Watch Hill. Attendees interested in having Royce personalize a copy of "Ruby Falls" should make a note in the order comments at checkout.
Tuesday's author event, sponsored by Savoy Bookshop and Café and Bank Square Books, is free, but registration is required to join the Zoom. For information, visit banksquarebooks.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
