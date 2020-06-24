NEW LONDON — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead will kick off the paperback release of his latest novel, "The Nickel Boys," with a virtual talk and Q&A on the streaming platform Crowdcast on July 1 at 7 p.m., with a portion of the ticket proceeds benefiting the Garde Arts Center in New London.
The event had been scheduled to take place at the Garde before the coronavirus pandemic arrived and changed the way organizations could hold large gatherings.
Anastasia Soroko, the event and marketing manager for Bank Square Books and Savoy Bookshop & Café, said one of the store's booksellers will be asking Whitehead questions following his talk.
Whitehead has earned two Pulitzer Prize in Fiction awards — in 2016 for "The Underground Railroad" and in 2020 for "The Nickel Boys," the story of two boys sentenced to a hellish reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
"The Underground Railroad" was named one of the "Ten Best Books of the Year" by The New York Times Book Review, The Noble Hustle, Zone One, Sag Harbor, The Intuitionist, John Henry Days, Apex Hides the Hurt, and The Colossus of New York.
The novel centers around Cora, a young slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia who is an outcast even among her fellow Africans. When she meets Caesar, a slave who has recently arrived from Virginia, he urges her to join him on the Underground Railroad. Cora seizes the opportunity and escapes with him, embarking on a harrowing flight from one state to the next, encountering, like Gulliver, strange yet familiar iterations of her own world at each stop.
As Whitehead recreates the terrors of the antebellum era, he weaves in the saga of our nation, from the brutal abduction of Africans to the unfulfilled promises of the present day.
"The Underground Railroad is both the gripping tale of one woman’s will to escape the horrors of bondage — and a powerful meditation on the history we all share," according to Random House, the publisher of the book.
In "The Nickel Boys," called a "bravura follow-up" to "The Underground Railroad," Whitehead tells the story of a reform school that operated for 111 years and warped the lives of thousands of children. Based on a true story, it tells the tale of Elwood Curtis, a black boy growing up in 1960s Tallahassee, Fla., who is unfairly sentenced to a juvenile reformatory called the Nickel Academy, where he finds himself trapped in a grotesque chamber of horrors. Elwood’s only salvation is his friendship with fellow “delinquent” Turner, which deepens despite Turner’s conviction that Elwood is hopelessly naive, that the world is crooked, and that the only way to survive is to scheme and avoid trouble. As life at the academy becomes ever more perilous, the tension between Elwood’s ideals and Turner’s skepticism leads to a decision whose repercussions will echo down the decades.
Whitehead, who lives in New York City, has taught at the University of Houston, Columbia University, Brooklyn College, Hunter College, New York University, Princeton University, Wesleyan University, and been a Writer-in-Residence at Vassar College, the University of Richmond, and the University of Wyoming.
His reviews, essays, and fiction have appeared in a number of publications, such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Harper's and Granta.
Tickets are $17 and include a new paperback copy of "The Nickel Boys" and access to the virtual event on Crowdcast.
