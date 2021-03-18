Virginia Keister, a student at Chariho Regional High School, will be one of seven Rhode Island students to compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals Sunday, which will be streamed on Facebook Live.
During the Facebook Live event, attendees can watch the recitations of all seven students and the final round, which will include the five finalists each presenting a different poem. (The five final contestants were identified by judges earlier in this month.) Finally, there will be the selection of the state champion who will represent Rhode Island during the national competition in April.
The winner of the Poetry Out Loud Rhode Island finals receives $200, and the winner’s school receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials. The first runner-up will receive $100, with $200 for his or her school library. To ensure the safety and health of participating state champions, the 2021 Poetry Out Loud National Finals will be held virtually rather than in Washington, D.C., as previously planned. The finals will present a total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends, with a $20,000 award for the Poetry Out Loud National Champion.
A national high school poetry program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and supported in Rhode Island by VSA arts Rhode Island and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, Poetry Out Loud was created to inspire high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performances and competition.
Students begin at the classroom level and winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to the state competition, and ultimately to the national finals in Washington, D.C.
Since its inception, 3.6 million students from 14,000 high schools nationwide have participated in Poetry Out Loud. This year, all preliminary school competitions and visits with teaching artists were done virtually. Students rose to the challenges presented by the pandemic to showcase their love and appreciation for poetry during this atypical school year.
To watch the virtual event, visit https://www.facebook.com/Poetryoutloudri/events/?ref=page_internal.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.