KATYA TORRUELLA, Stonington gymnastics, Senior: Torruella was the top Stonington gymnast for the Bears in a pair of meets. She posted a 34.5 all-around score and won the floor exercise in a solo meet. She won the balance beam and had an all-around score of 33.0 against East Lyme.

WESTERLY GIRLS SWIMMING: Westerly finished second in the Division II championship meet, losing to unbeaten Classical. Westerly’s Melanie Gomes and Jenna Burke, both seniors, each won an event and finished second in another.

ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler basketball, Junior: Hauptmann was the leading scorer for the Lions in three games. She scored 13 points against Griswold, 18 against Killingly and 13 vs. Plainfield.

