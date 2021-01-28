PROVIDENCE — The Providence Singers, a 100-voice choral organization that performs with the RI Philharmonic and other area ensembles, will sponsor their annual Young Men’s Choral Festival online this Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The festival, for tenors and basses aged 13-18, will be led by Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, the host of the Emmy-nominated WGBH television series "Sing That Thing."
Known as a dynamic conductor, educator, and speaker, Trecek-King is an associate professor and director of Choral Activities at the Hartt School of Music, who has given two TEDx Boston talks.
Young Men’s Choral Festival will be held online in a series of three Zoom workshops. The first "Vocal Awareness Workshop," with tenor and vocal coach Paulo Faustini, will be held from1:30-2:30 p.m; the second, "Sight-singing and Ear Training" with Providence Singers assistant conductor John Black will be held from 2:30-1:30 p.m. and Choral Session with Trecek-King from 3-4 p.m.
The choral selections will be "A Call for Peace" by Jerry Estes; "Rest Not!" by Laura Farnell and "Time Heals all Wounds" by Emily Crocker.
The of $15 includes admission to the three workshops, sheet music for the choral session, and access to choral music practice files. Financial assistance is available. Email marketing@providencesingers.org for more information.
To register, visit https://givebutter.com/1hG5EC
Zoom login credentials will be sent to registered participants. Choir music and online practice files will be sent by email.
