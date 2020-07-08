A REVIEW
Fourteen-year-old Sally Tallman is an über-teenager. She has out sized anxieties and an over-the-top imagination. Her ever-swirling mind tosses her into sharp corners, and it's only the precision and orderliness of Latin grammar that gives her any respite from that tornado. She longs to be "someone else," anyone else than herself.
In her novel of that name, "Someone Else," Mary Paula Hunter makes Sally's turmoils and torments, both real and invented, as perplexing and painful for the reader as they are for Sally herself. Her family is hyper-dysfunctional: her journalist father confined to his bed with crippling depression and, most likely, PTSD. Her mother, also emotionally disabled by a traumatic childhood event, distrusts the outside world almost as much as her husband, but she finds solace in the art she makes in the basement and the sewing projects she undertakes for her daughter's clothes.
The book is constructed more like a puzzle than most — it's sometimes hard to find the edges and even harder to put all the inside pieces together. But Sally's multi-faceted journey to become a different self is engaging, even in its most absurdist moments, perhaps especially then. Her thoughts and plans are always running along several paths, sometimes darkly humorous, but more often veering off into frightening images, as she leaps from one stone to another over the roaring, flooded stream of her consciousness.
The author's interweaving of themes such as teen suicide, teen pregnancy, school truancy, bullying, class differences, town-and-gown discrimination, religious hypocrisy, sexual assault (and more) is seamless, since the reader gets repeated examples of these issues through Sally's eyes. If certain personalities in the book remain a mystery, it's because Sally hasn't completely figured them out either.
Hunter has written and performed many monologues that were as aching with fractured visions as Sally's. Often a sense of adolescent-like confusion, loneliness and searching-for-the-meaning-of-life pervaded them. So it's heartening to see that Hunter's own wild-and-wandering imagination has been trained on a novel, one with difficult topics experienced by such an unusual narrator that her life lessons are made memorable.
"Someone Else" is now on sale at Savoy Bookshop and Café.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.