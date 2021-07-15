MATUNUCK — It will be a weekend of laughter and song at Theatre by the Sea. On Friday, comedian Poppy Champlin will kick things off with her show called "On the Funny Side of the Street," and on Saturday, singer Nicholas Rodriguez will share his show, "All is Fair in Love."
Champlin, with her upbeat personality and quick wit, along with her ability to seamlessly transition from comically discussing everyday issues to improvising with audience members, knows how to make people laugh, according to Karen Kessler, a theater representative.
Kessler said Champlin, who earned the title of America’s funniest real woman on "The Joan Rivers Show," has appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show," is a producer as well as an internationally known comedian, and hand-selects the comedians she invites to join her as “The Queer Queens of Qomedy.”
Champlin, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a BFA in Theater before moving off to Chicago to attend the Second City Improv Training Center, is known for belting out silly and fun song parodies. She has been a guest on many television programs on VH-1, A&E, Showtime and LOGO, and had her own feature story on “Entertainment Tonight.”
"I wasn’t always this good," Champlin said in a statement. "Starting out as a comedian you’re not going to be very good. It takes time and practice.”
"I grew up in Rhode Island and I actually worked in the [theater] box office," she said, "when I was 15, and then worked in the costume shop."
Champlin also appeared in one of the children’s shows, "Princess and the Pea."
"I was princess number twelve," she said. "I am now living in Perryville — touring, teaching, and gardening and ... I just landed my own show at Theatre by the Sea!"
“This feels like a milestone to me," she added.
Rodriguez, who has had an extensive career on Broadway, has toured nationally and performed on regional theater and concert stages.
He has also appeared on screen in film ("Sex and the City 2") and television and recently toured the country as Capt. George Von Trapp in "The Sound of Music," directed by Jack O’Brien.
His debut album, "The First Time," fuses his love of theatre with the music of jazz, blues, folk and pop and is based on his one-man show of the same name. Rodriguez made his Broadway debut in Disney’s "Tarzan," and starred in "The Toxic Avenger: The Musical," "Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver," "Death for Five Voices" and "Bajour."
He’s also traveled the world on tours and starred opposite Kathleen Turner in "Mother Courage and Her Children" at Arena Stage, where he also played Billy Bigelow in "Carousel."
He received a 2011 Helen Hayes Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” and was named “Top 10 Performers of 2010” by Hilton Als of The New Yorker. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in a one-night-only concert version of "Guys and Dolls," directed by Jack O’Brien and starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullaly and Len Cariou. He might be best known for the role of Nick Chavez on ABC’s “One Life to Live.”
On the Funny Side of the Street with Poppy Champlin will be at Theatre by the Sea on Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Nicholas Rodiguez in "All is Fair in Love" will be at Theatre by yhe Sea on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m.
The theater is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets range from $29 to $52.
Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 401-782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone at 401-782-8587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.