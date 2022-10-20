MYSTIC — Poet Sue Ellen Thompson, a beloved local poet, Pulitzer Prize nominee and admired national voice whose poems have been read on NPR by Garrison Keillor, have been featured in former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser’s nationally syndicated newspaper column, and have received numerous awards — including the 2003 Pablo Neruda Prize, and two Individual Artist’s Grants from the State of Connecticut — will be the featured guest Friday at the Arts Café Mystic.
"Since I began my tenure four years ago," said the arts cafe's creative director Lisa Starr in a statement, "many of you have asked me: 'When are you going to get Sue Ellen Thompson back?'"
"I am so pleased to let you know the time has come," she said. "We are just so thrilled to have her back; for those of you who have heard her read before — I’m sure you understand. For those of you haven’t, please, please don’t miss this opportunity."
Thompson will be celebrating and reading from her sixth and newest book," Sea Nettles: New & Selected Poems," Starr said, noting that Thompson's 2006 book of poems, "The Golden Hour," was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.
Thompson is also the editor of The Autumn House Anthology of Contemporary American Poetry, a collection that is used in college classrooms across the country.
After living in Mystic for most of her adult life, Thompson moved to the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay in 2006. In 2010, she received the prestigious Maryland Author Award, which is given to a poet every four years for his or her body of work.
The opening artist on Friday will be Catherine DeNunzio, Starr said, a "familiar friend" who has "shined for us one several occasions."
Starr said DeNunzio participated in the "Waking Up To The Earth," reading by poets from the anthology of the same name, and in "Jubilee for Ukraine," the cafe's first show of 2022, "our rally cry and fundraiser for Ukriane in the first days and weeks of this senseless war."
DeNunzio will be reading from her newly published collection "Bone Enough to Build On," Starr said.
The poetry readings will be complemented by music from a duo known as "Luke and Mike," she said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.