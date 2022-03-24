STONINGTON — Kamran Javadizadeh has developed an interesting new ritual since he moved into the James Merrill House on Water Street in Stonington.
Javadizadeh is the current writer-in-residence at the James Merrill House, where he's been living since mid-February, and where, each morning, he selects a book — randomly and guided by whim — from the late James Merrill's extraordinary library.
Then, Javadizadeh — an associate professor at Villanova, where he teaches the history of poetry and poetics, with a particular emphasis on the U.S. poetry of the 20th and 21st centuries — selects a record from Merrill's collection of vinyl, puts it on the record player and begins to write in his journal.
"When the record is over, I close my journal," said Javadizadeh one afternoon last week from the Merrill House, a designated National Historic Landmark.
"It's a transformative experience," said, the Los Angeles native who spent his first 18 months in Iran before returning to Southern California, where he grew up.
"I try not to think too much," he added with a laugh. And he tries not to let his curiosity get the better of him by getting lost in Merrill's notes in the margins of his books, or by reading the inscriptions.
As "endlessly curious" as they may be, he said, he realizes that getting lost in the the notes and inscriptions could be a "time suck," and he is there for a purpose after all. To write.
On Saturday afternoon, Javadizadeh will be reading from his writing and speaking with Willard Spiegelman via the James Merrill House YouTube channel.
Spiegelman, a member of the Merrill House board of directors, is the Hughes Professor of English (Emeritus) at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the former editor-in-chief of the Southwest Review, a longtime contributor to the arts pages of The Wall Street Journal, and the author of a dozen books of essays and literary criticism.
Javadizadeh, who received both his bachelor's degree and a doctorate in English from Yale, taught at both Connecticut College and Pomona.
His first book, "Institutionalized Lyric," forthcoming from Oxford University Press, is a memoir that braids family history and the Iranian Diaspora.
"I've always had a sense of a split identity," said Javadizadeh. "My first language was Farci."
Javadizadeh said he plans to read a section of what he calls his "long, personal essay" on Saturday.
"I'm excited," he said about Saturday's event. "I'm not really a creative writer but I've been making steady progress."
"My maternal grandfather was a poet who was imprisoned in Iran for about seven months," he said. "I have been very interested in that ... and I wanted to write about that."
"While he was in prison, he continued to write poems, and he smuggled them out," Javadizadeh said, "even though it was dangerous to be critical of the Shah."
"They are very interesting poems," he said.
The residency program at the James Merrill House offers writers a living and working space so they can work on or complete "a project of literary or academic merit."
