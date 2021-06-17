STONINGTON — Poet Desiree C. Bailey, the winner of the 2020 Yale Series of Younger Poets Prize, will give a virtual poetry reading Saturday from 5 to 6 p.m. via the Facebook page of the James Merrill House.
Bailey, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, grew up in Queens and is currently an English teacher in Brooklyn. She is also the author of the fiction chapbook "In Dirt or Saltwater" (O'clock Press, 2016) and has had her short stories and poems published in "Best American Poetry," "Best New Poets," "American Short Fiction," "Callaloo" and the "Academy of American Poets."
She has degrees from Georgetown and Brown University and is an MFA poetry candidate at New York University.
The Merrill House has been marking its 25th anniversary by hosting free virtual visits with writers who have lived and worked at the storied Merrill House in Stonington as participants in the famed writer-in-residence program. Guests have shared their writing with the community in a series of free lectures and readings. Writers have spoken about their writing habits and techniques, shared their experiences at the Merrill House, and read brief extracts from their most recently published works.
Recently, former Merrill Fellows Joanna Scott and James Longenbach — who both teach at University of Rochester and are married to one another — discussed their latest books. Scott is the author of 10 novels, including "Arrogance," a PEN-Faulkner finalist, and "The Manikin," a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Longenbach, a poet, critic and professor, writes primarily on modernist and contemporary poetry.
Learn more about past programing and upcoming events at jamesmerrillhouse.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.