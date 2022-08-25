WESTERLY — Podcaster Zibby Owens, a regular columnist for Good Morning America and a frequent guest on morning news shows, where she makes book recommendations, will be the next guest at the Ocean House Author Series.
The book-fluencer will be discussing — and signing copies of — her newly published memoir: "Bookends: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Literature."
Owens, who ran a series of “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books” author-interview events and hosted a literary salon in her home (before the pandemic), has been a longtime champion for writers and has interviewed dozens of bestselling authors on her award-winning podcast, "Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books." She has been a frequent moderator at bookstore events.
She is also the founder of Zibby Owens Media — a privately-held media company designed to help busy people live their best lives by connecting to books and each other — which has three divisions: Zibby Books, a publishing house for fiction and memoir; Zcast, a podcast network powered by Acast, including her podcast and "Moms Don’t Have Time To"; and a new content and community site, including Zibby’s Virtual Book Club, events, and the former "Moms Don’t Have Time to Write."
Owens, who lives in New York with her husband and four children, is also the editor of two anthologies, "Moms Don’t Have Time to Have Kids" and "Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology"; a children’s book "Princess Charming"; and her new memoir.
Owens regularly writes personal essays. Her first first one was published in "Seventeen" magazine in 1992.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
