WESTERLY — When podcaster and author Harry Rosenblum was casting about for ways to get involved in his new community after he and his family moved to Charlestown from New York, he landed a pretty good catch.
First, Rosenblum — who, with his wife, Taylor Erkkinen, founded the Brooklyn Kitchen (a multi-faceted food business that included a butcher shop, cooking school and grocery store) — discovered the Wakefield-based Eating with the Ecosystem. A little later he found the United Theatre.
"There was a nice synchronicity when I reached out to the United," said Rosenblum, who also has an arts background, is the author of “Vinegar Revival" and hosts two podcasts on the Heritage Radio Network; "Feast Yr Ears," an interview based show focused on people's lives and relationships to food and cooking, and "Time For Lunch," a fun food-focused show for kids of all ages.
Rosenblum said both Carly Callahan, the United's executive director, and Tony Nunes, the artistic director, were open and enthusiastic about collaborating on a program.
A longtime lover of fisheries, Rosenblum, who grew up in Katonah, N.Y., but has happy memories of fishing for mackerel off the coast of Maine, now sits on the board of Eating with the Ecosystem, a nonprofit focused on a place-based approach to seafood in New England.
Next week he'll help kick off the United Table, the United Theatre's new culinary entertainment series, by hosting a panel discussion about the Japanese technique of Ikejime.
Ikejime, explained Rosenblum, yields a better tasting, healthier fish, results in a longer shelf life, and is considered the most humane way to kill fish.
Rosenblum will be joined by Westerly's Jason Jarvis, a commercial fisherman and president of North American Marine Alliance, and Westerly-based commercial fisherman and Hirotsugu Uchida, a professor of environmental and natural resource economics at the University of Rhode Island.
The event will include a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session.
"It'll be fun, educational and tasty," said Rosenblum.
After explaining Ikejime’s health benefits, technique and how it fits into the region’s fishing economy, he said, guests will be offered a signature cocktail, along with a demonstration and tasting of conventional vs. Ikejime fish using local species such as scup and fluke.
The United Table series will "celebrate the food we eat and the creative, hardworking people who prepare and present that food, preserving its history, and filling our lives with the tastes, smells, and experiences that bring people together," according to a statement from the theatre.
The series will include tastings, cookbook talks, food fests, and film screenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.