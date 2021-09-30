WESTERLY — The fascinating, brilliant — plus award-winning — American playwright Sarah Ruhl (you'll remember her for her plays "In the Next Room" (or the "Vibrator Play"), "The Clean House" and "Eurydice") will be in Westerly next Tuesday.
Ruhl, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, a Tony Award nominee, and the recipient of the MacArthur "genius" Fellowship, will stop by the United Theatre for an author talk sponsored by Savoy Bookshop and Café focused on her new book, "Smile, the Story of a Face."
Ruhl, who shared a chapter of her beautifully-written, poignant book with Vogue magazine earlier this week, also teaches at the Yale School of Drama and lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Tony Charuvastra, a child psychiatrist, and her three children, Anna and twins William and Hope.
It was the day after the birth of the twins — while she was she was lying in the hospital bed, watching the lactation consultant who was teaching her how to breastfeed both of her newborn babes at the same time — when she lost her ability to smile.
With three healthy children, an admiring husband, and a play opening on Broadway, Ruhl had every reason to smile. But suddenly, the left side of her face was completely paralyzed. She had a condition called Bell's palsy. She was assured that, like 90 percent of Bell’s palsy patients, she would see spontaneous improvement and experience a full recovery ... just like her own mother had ... and like Angelina Jolie.
But Ruhl was is in the unlucky 10 percent. And for a woman, wife, mother, and artist working in theater, the paralysis and the disconnect between the interior and exterior brought significant and specific challenges.
Ruhl began an intense decade-long search for a cure while simultaneously grappling with the reality of her new face — one that, while recognizably her own — was incapable of accurately communicating feelings or intentions.
Ruhl's book, which comes out officially on the same day as her talk at the United, has been described as "the extraordinary story of one woman’s 10-year medical and metaphysical odyssey that brought her physical, creative, emotional and spiritual healing."
The chapter in Vogue will leave most mothers crying, laughing and desperate to know more about Ruhl and her story.
"Not being able to smile fully back at my babies became a kind of obsession," Ruhl writes. "I wanted to smile at my babies most of all."
"I've heard nothing but wonderful things about Ruhl and am so looking forward to hosting her in the United's incredible cinema space," said Anastasia Soroko, event and marketing manager for Savoy and Bank Square Books. "This is sure to be an unforgettable event for our community."
"In a series of piercing, witty and lucid meditations, Ruhl chronicles her journey as a patient, wife, mother, and artist," says the blurb from the publisher, Simon & Schuster. "She explores the struggle of a body yearning to match its inner landscape, the pain of postpartum depression, the story of a marriage, being a playwright and working mom to three small children, and the desire for a resilient spiritual life in the face of illness."
"Brimming with insight, humility, and levity, 'Smile,'is a triumph by one of America’s leading playwrights," the blurb continues, "an intimate examination of loss and reconciliation, and above all else, the importance of perseverance and hope in the face of adversity."
Ruhl attended Brown University and studied with noted playwright Paula Vogel. Her pla, "Passion Play," was staged at Trinity Repertory Company in 1997.
Ruhl's plays have been produced on and off Broadway, around the country, internationally, and have been translated into many languages. Her book "100 Essays I Don’t Have Time to Write" was a New York Times Notable Book and her other books include "Letters from Max," with Max Ritvo, and "44 Poems for You."
She has received the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Samuel French Award, the Feminist Press Under 40 Award, the National Theater Conference Person of the Year Award, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a Whiting Award, a Lily Award, and a PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for mid-career playwrights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.