Thursday, Oct. 14
Drawing Mushrooms and Fungi
6:30 p.m.; Coogan Farm, 162 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host a class with instructor Rob Reas on drawing mushrooms and fungi. Materials are provided. The class is suitable for all levels of artists. Cost is $10; $8.50 for members. To register or for more information, visit dpnc.org.
Oct. 14-24
“A Lie Agreed Upon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “A Lie Agreed Upon” written and directed by Tony Estrella, based on Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Oct. 14-17
“I and You”
Various times; Bobby Hackett Theatre, Community College of R.I., 400 East Ave., Warwick.
The CCRI Players will present Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” directed by Luke Sutherland. Performances will be held on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door at in advance at ShowTix4U.com.
Oct. 14-16
“Pretty Woman: The Musical”
Various times; Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence.
Providence Performing Arts Center will present “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on the movie of the same name. The musical is directed by Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell, with music by Grammy award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org.
Friday, Oct. 15
Fall Fish & Chips
11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will host Fall Fish & Chips meals on Fridays. Dinners offered include fish & chips, scallops, shrimp and clam chowder. Outdoor dining is available, weather permitting. Take-out orders available by calling 860-535-3855. For more information, visit holyghostclub.com.
Oct. 15-31
"The Haunting of HillHouse"
Various times; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the sinister tale "The Haunting of HillHouse," directed by John Cillino. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is suitable for ages 10 and older. Tickets are $20; $17 for seniors. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Oct. 15-17
Ninigret Quilters Quilt Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The annual Ninigret Quilters Quilt Show will feature over 120 quilts on display made by members of the guild. There will be raffles for quilts and baskets as well as local vendors selling goods. Admission is $5. For more information, visit facebook.com/NinigretQuilters.
Oct. 15,16
Friends on the Other Side cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Donald L. Oat Theater, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Donald L. Oat Theater will host a Halloween themed villains’ cabaret, featuring a variety of singers from Connecticut. Tickets are $20, $19 for senior/military/student. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Run for the Pumpkins
9 a.m.; Bradford Preserve, 199 Bradford Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Track Club will host the annual Run for the Pumpkins trail race. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; 5K and 8K races start at 10 a.m.; and free kids run for age 10 and under, at 11 a.m. Participants must wear at least 200 square inches of orange. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information or to register in advance.
Fall Dinner and Silent Auction
5 p.m.; Christ Church Parish Hall, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
Christ Church will host a Fall Dinner and Silent Auction fundraiser featuring appetizers, steak tips, potatoes, salad, bread and dessert. Wine and Apple Cider sangria are available with donations accepted. Fall items will be auctioned. Cost is $25.
Flick Ford
2 to 4 p.m.; Books on the Pond, 289 Narrow Lane, Charlestown.
American illustrator, conservationist and angler, Flick Ford, will give a talk about print making, the creative process, and the importance of illustration in marine conservation. Ford is recognized for his taxonomic plates of international salt, fresh and tropical fish species. Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit booksonthepond.com.
Jester Jim Show
3 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
Mystic & Noank Library will host a family friendly show featuring Jester Jim with his props and looping machine. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Opening Reception
3 to 5 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
An opening reception will be held for the juried exhibit Dough, juried by Catherine Piccoli of the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 13. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org.
Fall Fest
2 to 8 p.m.; North Kingstown Town Beach, 10 Beach St., North Kingstown.
Fall Fest will feature music from Doobie Brothers tribute band, What a Fool Believes at 3 p.m.; and Steely Dan tribute band, Hey Nineteen, at 6 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be available. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Proceeds from the event to benefit Heart Brothers. For tickets, visit hey19band.com.
Rick Wakeman
8 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Rick Wakeman, keyboardist of Yes, will perform at Garde Arts Center. Tickets are available at gardearts.org or by calling 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Eugene O’Neill’s celebration
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; The Thames Club, 290 State St., New London.
To celebrate O’Neill’s 133rd birthday, Flock Theatre will host a day-long event with presentations, readings and performances of his works along with a birthday cake and happy hour. For tickets or more information, visit flocktheatre.org.
Tchaikovsky's Pathétique
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, with Bramwell Tovey, conductor, will perform Tchaikovsky Symphony No.6 (Pathétique) along with Joan Tower, Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman and Sibelius, Violin Concerto. For tickets or more information, visit tickets.riphil.org.
Oct. 16,17
HopArts Studio Trail
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations.
HopArts Studio Trail is a self-guided driving tour through Richmond, Hopkinton, and surrounding areas to showcase twenty-five local artists and artisans, working in many mediums. Locations include old New England farmhouses, barns, mills and other traditional local venues. Artisans’ studios will be open to the public during the free two-day event, offering demonstrations and works for sale. For more information and a map of the trail, visit hoparts.org.
Oct. 16-24
H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour
Noon; John Brown House, 52 Power St., Providence.
In conjunction with the Flickers' Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival, a walking tour of Providence native and author H.P. Lovecraft will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16,17,23 and 24. The tour will include sites from Lovecraft’s “Providence Stories” and his former home. Following the tour, participants may screen films from the festival inspired by Lovecraft at Brown University Salomon Center. Cost is $22. For tickets or more information, visit film-festival.org/HPLovecraft.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Sunday Funday
Noon to 7 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring live music, street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Margaret Gibson author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Margaret Gibson for her new book “The Glass Globe.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Flute recital
6:30 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
A flute recital will be held featuring John Graham and John Curran with Sara Boyd, piano. The concert is free.
Oct. 20-31
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Various times; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library Book sale will run Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On the first night of the sale, Wednesday, Oct. 20, the sale will be open 3 to 7:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $15, free for Friends members. Admission is free for all other days of the sale. On Saturday, a bag of books will cost $10. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Dante Society Umbria talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host Ashley Turner for a talk on Umbria, Italy’s Green Heart. The presentation will include a slide show and discussion.
Mike Urban author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Mike Urban for his new book “Unique Eats and Eateries of Connecticut.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Oct. 21-24
Mystic Film Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Mystic Film Festival will screen independent feature-length and short-form narrative films and documentaries at The United Theatre in Westerly, La Grua Center and Velvet Mill in Stonington, and Mystic Luxury Cinemas, Mystic Seaport and Mystic & Noank Library. For schedule and more information, visit mysticfilmfestival.com.
Oct. 21-Nov. 13
“Lifted”
7:30 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “Lifted,” by Charlie Thurston and directed by Josh Short. The performances will be held outdoors, Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
Friday, Oct. 22
Palmer Murphy & Peter Lyons book signing
5:30 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
Avondale Arts will host a book signing with author Peter Lyons and illustrator Palmer Murphy for their book “Tonight, Tonight is Halloween.” For more information, visit avondalearts.com.
Fall Fish & Chips
11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will host Fall Fish & Chips meals on Fridays. Dinners offered include fish & chips, scallops, shrimp and clam chowder. Outdoor dining is available, weather permitting. Take-out orders available by calling 860-535-3855. For more information, visit holyghostclub.com.
Friday Night Folk: Shawn Taylor
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by troubadour Shawn Taylor. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Flannel in the Forest hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a 2.5 mile hike through Riverwood preserve followed by pumpkin bread and hot cider. Cost is $10 for non-members; free for members. For reservations or more information, email Lauren Barber at lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org or visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Bach in the Borough
7 p.m.; Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
Calvary Church will host a concert celebrating composer Johann Sebastian Bach. Performances will include solo works for organ and violin and solo arias and duets from Bach’s cantatas. Artists performing are Lisa Rautenberg, baroque violin; Jennifer Ferrano, soprano; Margaret Tyler, contralto; and Matthew Provost, organ. A free will offering will be collected.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 with Conductor Toshiyuki Shimada. The performance will also include Polina Nazaykinskaya Fenix, Franz Joseph Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, featuring U.S. Coast Guard Band member and ECSO Principal Trumpeter Thomas Brown. For tickets, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
