Thursday, Sept. 23
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Only cash or check accepted.
Sept. 23 to Oct. 10
“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s”
Various times; The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse will present suspenseful comedy, “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” written by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick and directed by Tony Annicone. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit thearctictplayhouse.com.
Friday, Sept. 24
Cider and Sliders at Sunset hike
6 p.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a sunset hike at Grills Preserve, followed by refreshments. The cost is $10 for non-members, free for members. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, email Lauren Barber at lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org.
Concert on the Green: James Harris
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington
La Grua Center’s Concert on the Green series will host a performance by guitarist and singer James Harris. The concert is free, with registration required. Visit lagruacenter.org to register or for more information.
Green-Tie Celebration
6 to 8 p.m.; Deans Mill Farm, 1189 Pequot Trail, Stonington.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center will host it Green-Tie Celebration fundraiser featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Funds raised will support the center’s environmental education programs. Tickets are $100. For tickets or more information, visit dpnc.org or call 860-536-1216.
Plywood Cowboy
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by Plywood Cowboy featuring Steve Dedman on piano, guitar, and vocals; Emmet Hale on drums; Shane Tanner on bass guitar; Austin Gray on lead guitar and vocals; and Kat Wallace on violin and vocals. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
No Quarter
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host Led Zeppelin tribute band No Quarter. Tickets are $27. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Ben Folds
8 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence.
Veterans Memorial Auditorium will host a concert with musician Ben Folds. For tickets or more information, visit thevetsri.com/events or call 401-421-2787.
Sept. 24–Oct. 3
“Native Gardens”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present the satirical comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías. Performances are on the Riverfront Performance Patio. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Sept. 24,25
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sept. 24-26
Folk Art Quilt Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; South County Museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett.
South County Museum will host its 35 annual Folk Art Quilt Show. The event will include a gallery of handmade local quilts. For more information, call 401-783-5400 or visit southcountymuseum.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Wilcox Park Flowers & Trees tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s native trees, shrubs and gardens beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Antique Vehicle Show
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum will host its annual Antique Vehicle Show, featuring 100 pre-1932 vehicles. There will be a Grand Parade around the Village Green. For tickets or more information, visit mysticseaport.org or call 860-572-0711.
Terence Hawkins book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Terence Hawkins for his new book “Rage of Achilles.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Family Day
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; South County Museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett.
South County Museum’s Family Day will feature lawn games, autumn arts and crafts, music and nature ‘walk and talks.’ For more information or to buy tickets, visit southcountymuseum.org or call 401-783-5400.
Outdoor Artisan Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
The Friends of the Bill Memorial Library will host an Outdoor Artisan Market with unique goods from local artists and crafters, food for sale from Organics 87 Food Truck and free activities for children. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 26. For more information, call the 860-445-0392.
Sept. 25, 26
The Last Sicilian
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Last Sicilian features an evening of true stories from actor/writer Nick Albanese’s childhood years growing up Sicilian in America. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com/tickets or call 401-596-2341.
King Philip's War Encampment and Reenactment
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Denison Homestead, 120 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic.
The Denison Homestead will present its annual King Philip's War Encampment and Reenactment featuring English colonist and Native American reenactors who will discuss living during the later 17th century in colonial New England and the conflict that took place in 1675 and 1676. Each day at 1 p.m., the reenactors will have a skirmish using flintlock muskets and tomahawks. For more information, visit denisonhomestead.org or call 860-536-9248.
Gardening with the Masters Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Various locations.
The 10th annual Gardening with the Masters Tour will feature 15 private gardens located throughout Rhode Island and surrounding areas owned and cared for by University of Rhode Island Master Gardener volunteers. Tickets are $30 and each admits one person for both days. To purchase tickets or for more information about the featured gardens, visit uri.edu/mastergardener/tour, call 401-874-2900, or email coopext@uri.edu.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Sunday Funday
Noon to 8 p.m.; Downtown Westerly.
Sunday Funday is an outdoor marketplace featuring live music, street vendors and artists, and restaurants and bars set up on High Street which will be closed to vehicular traffic. Retail stores will have sidewalk sales and special discounts. Admission is free. Performers include Howling Hound Dogs from noon to 3 pm. and Marc Philip from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-7761 or visit oceanchamber.org.
Regina Hansen Author Talk and Q&A
3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Regina Hanson for the new book, “The Coming Storm.” The event is free, but registration is requested. To register, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Arts Café Mystic
4 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading on the patio by Margaret Gibson, with music by The River Gods and opening voice, Vivian Shipley. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. For more information, call 860-912-2444 or visit theartscafemystic.org.
Trombones of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
3 p.m.; Lyman Allyn Art Museum, 625 Williams St., New London.
The Trombones of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform in the McCourt 9/11 Memorial Garden. The ensemble’s repertoire ranges from Bach to the Beatles. Tickets are $5 and include museum access. For tickets or more information, visit lymanallyn.org.
Trash or Treasure fundraiser
4 p.m.; The Dunes Club, 137 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett.
The Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture will hold a Trash or Treasure fundraiser with appraisals by Tom Tomaszek, cocktails, buffet supper and cash bar. Tickets are $75 and include one appraisal of an item. For reservations, call 401-783-5711.
Newport String Project Quartet
2 p.m.; Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave., Newport.
The Newport String Project will perform in the largest gallery of the museum. The concert will include works by Romantic era composers Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann along with American composer William Grant Still. Tickets are available at newportartmuseum.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
John Abernathy
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
The Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club will host a performance by John Abernathy for an evening of Broadway, jazz, pop, and comedy titled Live for Life! Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com or call 401-573-3443.
Sept. 28,29
David Sedaris
7:30 p.m.; Jane Pickens Theatre, 49 Touro St., Newport.
Author and humorist David Sedaris will offer readings from his books and recollections, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale from Island Books in Newport. For tickets or more information, visit janepickens.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Tom Verde author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Tom Verde for his book, “In a Class All Their Own: Unique Historic Boats of New England.” The event is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Thursday, Sept. 30
A Taste of Fall
5:30 to 8 p.m.; Mystic Aquarium, 55 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Mystic Aquarium will host A Taste of Fall event includes fall food and drinks for purchase, folk music from Brad Bensko and viewing of the Arctic Coast exhibit and Main Gallery of the aquarium. For tickets or more information, visit mysticaquarium.org or call 860-572-5955, ext. 100.
Sept. 30 to Oct. 24
“A Lie Agreed Upon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “A Lie Agreed Upon” written and directed by Tony Estrella, based on Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Friday, Oct. 1
James Montgomery with Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Knickerbocker Music Center will host an evening of rhythm and blues, rock, soul and funk with Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood with guest James Montgomery. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com/events.
Oct. 1,2
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Oct. 1,3
Salt Marsh Opera presents “Carmen”
Various times; United Theatre, 5 Canal St. Westerly.
Salt Marsh Opera will present Georges Bizet’s opera, “Carmen.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at unitedtheatre.org.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Music Matters: Duo Stephanie & Saar
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Music Matters series will host a performance by pianists Stephanie Ho & Saar Ahuvia on the 1886 Chickering concert grand and 1930 Mason & Hamlin grand. The duo will perform works including Bach-Kurtág Three chorale transcriptions; Fanny Mendelssohn Three Four-hands Pieces and Four-hands Waltz in C; and Johannes Brahms Sonata in f, for two pianos. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Melissa Shapiro book signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with author Melissa Shapiro for her new book “Piglet.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
October Road
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center of the Arts will host October Road, a tribute to James Taylor. Tickets are $28/38. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Waterfire
7 p.m.; Waterfire Park, Providence.
Waterfire features 100 braziers in the Woonasquatucket River lit with bonfires. The lighting will honor 50 Years of Women at Providence College. The event is free. For more information, visit waterfire.org.
Oct. 2,3
Green Planet Films Presents
Various times; Velvet Mill, 22 Bay Ave., Stonington.
Stonington-based Green Planet Films’ will present films from environmental film festivals from around the world. The festival will include award winners and topical documentaries curated to the local region. Screenings will be followed by an interactive discussion and Q&A session with a panel of filmmakers and members of the local scientific community. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day. For a full schedule and information, visit greenplanetfilms.org/ioff.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Wahaneeta 5K Trail Run
9 a.m.; Wahaneeta Preserve, Moorehouse Road, Westerly.
The Westerly Track & Athletic Club will host its annual Wahaneeta 5K Trail Run through dirt trails, including stream crossings. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m. Runners must wear 200 square inches of orange. Refreshments are served post-race. To enter or for more information, visit westerlytrackclub.org, email info@westerlytrackclub.org, or call 401-447-1879.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.