Thursday, Oct. 21
Dante Society Umbria talk
6 p.m.; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Dante Society will host Ashley Turney for a talk on Umbria, Italy’s Green Heart. The presentation will include a slide show and discussion.
Mike Urban author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Mike Urban for his new book “Unique Eats and Eateries of Connecticut.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Oct. 21-24
Mystic Film Festival
Various times; Various locations.
The Mystic Film Festival will screen independent feature-length and short-form narrative films and documentaries at The United Theatre in Westerly, La Grua Center and Velvet Mill in Stonington, and Mystic Luxury Cinemas, Mystic Seaport and Mystic & Noank Library. For schedule and more information, visit mysticfilmfestival.com.
“A Lie Agreed Upon”
Various times; The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.
The Gamm Theatre will present the drama “A Lie Agreed Upon” written and directed by Tony Estrella, based on Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” For tickets or more information, visit gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.
Oct. 21-30
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Various times; Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library Book sale will run Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, a bag of books will cost $10. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Oct. 21-Nov. 13
“Lifted”
7:30 p.m.; WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence.
Wilbury Theatre Group will present the drama “Lifted,” by Charlie Thurston and directed by Josh Short. The performances will be held outdoors, Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
Friday, Oct. 22
Palmer Murphy & Peter Lyons book signing
5:30 p.m.; Avondale Arts, 95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly.
Avondale Arts will host a book signing with author Peter Lyons and illustrator Palmer Murphy for their book “Tonight, Tonight is Halloween.” For more information, visit avondalearts.com.
Fusion
7 p.m.; Velvet Mill Studios, 22 Bayview Ave., Stonington.
The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Fusion event, a celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts. The event will include food, a wine and beer tasting, live music and tasteful body painting. For ages 21 and over. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. For tickets visit oceanchamber.org/occc-event-registration.
Fall Fish & Chips
11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will host Fall Fish & Chips meals on Fridays. Dinners offered include fish & chips, scallops, shrimp and clam chowder. Outdoor dining is available, weather permitting. Take-out orders available by calling 860-535-3855. For more information, visit holyghostclub.com.
Friday Night Folk: Shawn Taylor
7:30 p.m.; Unity Hall, All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Friday Night Folk will host a performance by troubadour Shawn Taylor. Tickets are $20 at the door, $17 in advance and $10 for students and active military with ID. For tickets or more information, call 860-443-0316 or visit fridaynightfolk.org.
Oct. 22-31
"The Haunting of HillHouse"
Various times; The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
The Granite Theatre will present the sinister tale "The Haunting of HillHouse," directed by John Cillino. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is suitable for ages 10 and older. Tickets are $20; $17 for seniors. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com or call 401-596-2341.
Oct. 22-Nov. 13
“The Tempest”
Various times; Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theater Company will present Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” outside on the patio. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 5 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Flannel in the Forest hike
10 a.m.; Riverwood Preserve, 5 Boy Scout Drive, Westerly.
The Westerly Land Trust will host a 2.5 mile hike through Riverwood preserve followed by pumpkin bread and hot cider. Cost is $10 for non-members; free for members. For reservations or more information, email Lauren Barber at lbarber@westerlylandtrust.org or visit westerlylandtrust.org.
Movies in the Park: “Hocus Pocus”
7 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Movies in the Park will present “Hocus Pocus” with refreshments available. The Sanderson Sisters will be on hand for photos. Free. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24.
Bach in the Borough
7 p.m.; Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington.
Calvary Church will host a concert celebrating composer Johann Sebastian Bach. Performances will include solo works for organ and violin and solo arias and duets from Bach’s cantatas. Artists performing are Lisa Rautenberg, baroque violin; Jennifer Ferrano, soprano; Margaret Tyler, contralto; and Matthew Provost, organ. A free will offering will be collected.
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards
7 p.m.; Norwich Art Center, Donald L. Oat Theater, 62 Broadway, Norwich.
Norwich Art Center will host a performance by folk and country music artists Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards. Tickets are $20, $19 for senior/military/student and $18 for art center members. For tickets or more information, visit norwicharts.org.
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Coastal Contemporary Gallery, 491 Thames St., Newport.
An opening reception will be held for the exhibit “Surface Area” featuring works by Karin Gielen, Fleur Thesmar and Susan Greer Emmerson. The exhibit is on display through Nov. 28. For more information, visit coastalcontemporarygallery.com.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 with Conductor Toshiyuki Shimada. The performance will also include Polina Nazaykinskaya Fenix, Franz Joseph Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, featuring U.S. Coast Guard Band member and ECSO Principal Trumpeter Thomas Brown. For tickets, visit gardearts.org or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Oct. 23-24
H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour
Noon; John Brown House, 52 Power St., Providence.
In conjunction with the Flickers' Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival, a walking tour of Providence native and author H.P. Lovecraft will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24. The tour will include sites from Lovecraft’s “Providence Stories” and his former home. Following the tour, participants may screen films from the festival inspired by Lovecraft at Brown University Salomon Center. Cost is $22. For tickets or more information, visit film-festival.org/HPLovecraft.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Gunilla Norris author talk
5 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop will host an author talk and book signing with Gunilla Norris for her new book of poetry, “Calling the Creatures.” The event is free, with registration required. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Falconry in R.I.
6:30 p.m.; South Kingstown Land Trust Barn, 17 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown.
The South Kingstown Land Trust will host a talk by master falconer Jim Gwiazdzinski on Falconry in Rhode Island. He will talk about what falconers do and how to become one, as well as give a demonstration with a falcon. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members of the land trust. For more information, visit sklt.org.
Yvonne Monnett cabaret
7:30 p.m.; Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main St., West Warwick.
Yvonne Monnett will perform a Tribute to Blossom Dearie with Alan Bernstein on bass and Vinny Pagano on drums as part of the Arctic Playhouse Cabaret Club series. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit thearcticplayhouse.com.
Rosanne Cash lecture
7 p.m.; Connecticut College, Evans Hall, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash will give a talk as part of Connecticut College's annual President's Distinguished Lecture series. Cash will be interviewed by Katherine Bergeron, college president. The event is free. For more information, visit conncoll.edu.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Beatriz Williams author talk
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic
Bank Square Books will host an author talk and Q&A with Beatriz Williams for her new book “The Wicked Widow.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Friday, Oct. 29
Halloween Ball
7 to 11 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Westerly Armory will host a Halloween Ball with music provided by DJ Big Bill, cake from Vesta Bakery and prizes for best costumes. Refreshments available for purchase. Tickets are $20. For tickets visit westerlyarmory.com.
Arts Café Mystic
7 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Arts Café Mystic will host a poetry reading featuring local poets and music from the Carleans. For more information, call 860-912-2444 or visit theartscafemystic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween Costume Party
9 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will hold an adult Halloween Costume Party with a contest for best costume, a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 10 p.m., and drinks and popcorn in the Café. Cost is $20. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Thriller Fiction panel
3:30 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Ocean House and Savoy Bookshop will host a panel of authors for discussion moderated by Meghan Collins, author of "The Family Plot." The authors, including Deborah Goodrich Royce and Luanne Rice, will be on hand to discuss their books and the thriller writing process. Books will be available for purchase at the event and refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit banksquarebooks.com.
Grills Trail Race
10 a.m.; Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane, Bradford.
The Westerly Track & Athletic Club will host a trail race, with both 10 mile and 10K distances, through Westerly Land Trust’s Grills Preserve. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Participants must wear at least 200 square inches of orange. For more information, email info@westerlytrackclub.org or call 401-447-1879.
Kent Starrett reading and open mic
7 p.m.; Books on the Pond, 289 Narrow Lane, Charlestown.
Books on the Pond will host a reading by Kent Starrett who will read from his book “Teenage Wasteland. The reading will be followed by an open mic with Halloween tales. The event is free. For more information, visit booksonthepond.com.
Halloween Concert
7 p.m.; Harkness Chapel, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave., New London.
Connecticut College will host a Halloween concert with John Anthony on organ and Gary Buttery on tuba.
Oct. 30,31
Enrico Garzilli and the South County Chamber Singers
Various times; Courthouse Center for the Arts,
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert by Enrico Garzilli and the South County Chamber Singers. Performances will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-864-6644.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Scavenger Hunt & Parade
10 a.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a Halloween event for children with a scavenger hunt throughout downtown and a parade as well as crafts, storytelling, goody bags of treats and entertainment. The event is free. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Providence Baroque Orchestra
4 p.m.; Christ Church, 7 Elm St., Westerly.
The Christ Church Arts Commission will host a concert by the Providence Baroque Orchestra. Visit christchurchwesterly.org for more information.
Halloween Parade
1 p.m.; Downtown Mystic.
The Mystic Fire Department, Stonington Police Department, Groton Town Police, Stonington High School and the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Halloween Parade beginning in front of The Standard on Water Street, down East Main Street, take a right on Cottrell Street, left onto Washington Street and continue to the Mystic Fire Department on Broadway. There will be a magic show at the fire department after the parade at 2 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by a trunk or treat in the parking lot and dance party, craft table, live music and food and drink. For more information, visit facebook.com/mysticfd.org.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Orchestra
3 p.m.; McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence.
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra will present a concert featuring Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “The Pathetique” with music director, Kristo Kondakçi. Tickets are $15, $5 for seniors and students and free for children age 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at NABSCO.org. Donations of a non-perishable food item for the R.I. food bank is requested.
