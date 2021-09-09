Thursday, Sept. 9
Bethany Harvey author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Bethany Harvey for her new book, “Dipped In It!” The event is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted.
Sept. 9-17
“The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins”
7 p.m.; Esek Hopkins House + Park, 97 Admiral St., Providence.
The Haus of Glitter Dance Company will present “The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins,” an original activist dance opera. The performances will be held outdoors. For reservations or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Friday, Sept. 10
Drive in Movies
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Hocus Pocus." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Knickerbocker All Stars with Darcel Wilson
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Café, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker All Stars, featuring Sugar Ray Norcia and special guest Darcel Wilson, will perform as a kick off to the Chorus of Westerly’s Summer Pops Concert being held on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
9/11 Memorial
9 a.m.; Josh Piver Bench, 1 Water St., Stonington.
The Rotary Club of the Stoningtons will hold its annual memorial for Josh Piver and all victims of 9/11. Attendees are welcome to say a few words, as they deem appropriate. A Rotarian will lead us in singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and “God Bless America.” For more information, visit facebook.com/havingfuninservice.
Exhibit opening
5 to 7 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will hold an opening reception for the exhibit New, Used, & Unfriendly - The Art of Roshane Stephenson. The exhibit will be on display at the center through Oct. 31. The gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Sept., 10,11
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sept. 10-12
“Tea for Three”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “Tea for Three” about the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford, directed by Jude Pescatello. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
Various times; Various locations, New London.
The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, a celebration of Rivers, Sound and Sea, will feature live music, food trucks, maritime activities, boat tours and children’s activities all along the port of New London waterfront and downtown area. For schedule of events and more information, visit ctmaritimefest.com.
Sept. 10 – Oct. 3
“Native Gardens”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present the satirical comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías. Performances are on the Riverfront Performance Patio. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Summer Pops
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host its 40th annual Summer Pops performance and fireworks. The concert will be conducted by Chorus of Westerly music director, Andrew Howell and feature The Chorus of Westerly, the Pops Festival Orchestra and The Knickerbocker All Stars with Darcel Wilson. The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Ryan Piccolo, The Westerly Morris Men and pianist Michael Chicoria. The event is free. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Drive in Movies
10 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Cannon Ball
5:30 p.m.; Manatuck Farm, 165 Barnes Road, Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s annual benefit, The Cannon Ball, will be held under a tent outside and include cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction, dancing to music by the Nicky Fabbz Band, and the presentation of the 2021 Hero Award. For more information and tickets, visit thecannonball.givesmart.com or call 860-535-8445.
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
An opening reception will be held for two solo exhibitions, The Intimacy of Care by Uli Brahmst and Monsters; works in progress by Mara Trachtenberg. The exhibits will be on display through Oct. 9. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org.
Bobby Christina’s Blues Caravan
6 p.m.; Hygienic Art Park,
Bobby Christina’s Blues Caravan will feature of evening of blues music with Chris Leigh Band at 6 p.m.; Joe Beard and Duke Robillard at 7:30 p.m.; and Chris Beard Band at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit hygienic.org.
Sept. 11,12
Dahlia Show
Various times; Cold Spring Community Center, 36 Beach St., North Kingstown.
The Rhode Island Dahlia Society will hold its Annual Dahlia Show on Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a large variety of dahlias on display, along with special arrangements, and vases of dahlias with other flowers for sale. Members of the R.I. Dahlia Society will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, visit rhodeislanddahliasociety.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
African dance and drum classes
6 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center will hold beginner drumming with instructor Matthew Dean at 6 p.m., followed by an African dance class with Ashley Jones at 7:30 p.m. No experience is required. Cost is $20 for each class. For more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Peter Asher
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will host a Musical Memoir of the '60s and Beyond with singer and producer Peter Asher. The evening will include film footage, photos, music and stories of his career. Tickets are $30. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale on the esplanade of Wilcox Park. Cash or check only accepted.
Friday, Sept. 17
Roger H. Schonning & Ray Cherenzia Memorial 5K
5 p.m.; Ocean Community YMCA, 95 High St., Westerly.
The Roger H. Schonning & Ray Cherenzia Memorial 5k will include a kids age 12 and under fun run in Wilcox Park and a community cookout with activities and music after the 5K race. To register or for more information, visit oceancommunityymca.org.
Sept. 17–19
Misquamicut Fallfest
Various times; Misquamicut State Beach, 257 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut.
The Misquamicut FallFest will feature rides and games from Rockwell Amusements, a food truck rodeo, a beer and wine garden, a car show and live music, including Barry Goudreau and John Batdorf. The festival will be open Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Wilcox Park Tree Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m.; Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will lead a free one loop tour of Wilcox Park’s trees beginning and ending at the Esplanade outside the Westerly Library. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
"MisGivings"
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Father Patrick Aloysius Misgivings will give a divine presentation of stories and one-liners about growing up Catholic. The interactive comedy will include a collection, a raffle and a bingo game. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
Music in the Park: Sarah Christine and Braiden Sunshine
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will host a free concert with Sarah Christine and Braiden Sunshine. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Treasures from the Attic Auction
1 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
Babcock-Smith House Museum staff have selected "treasures" from the museum's attic and library to auction and sell. Doors open at 1 p.m. for preview; auction begins at 2 p.m. Visit auctionzip.com #3745 for preview of items. Visit babcocksmithhouse.org for more information.
Stonington Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Stonington Borough, Water Street, Stonington.
The Art Walk will feature artists, including Serena Bates, Sheila Barbone and Katherine Gates, displaying their works of art outside the shops and restaurants in the Borough. The event is free. For more information, visit stoningtonboroughct.com/art-walk.
Westerly Writers’ Group reading
5 p.m.; Books on the Pond, 289 Narrow Lane, Charlestown.
The Westerly Writers’ Group will read fiction, non-fiction, and poetry published in its annual anthology. For more information, visit booksonthepond.com.
Music Matters: Eric Clark, pianist
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
Music Matters series will host a performance by pianist Eric Clark on the 1886 Chickering concert grand, Scale 77. A finalist in the 2018 Warsaw Chopin competition, Clark will perform a homage to the great pianist-composers, including Beethoven, Franck, and Godowsky. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lagruacenter.org.
Jonnycake Center for Hope fundraiser
5 p.m.; Charlestown Rathskeller, 489a Old Coach Road, Charlestown.
The Jonnycake Center for Hope in Peace Dale will host a fundraiser, Breaking the Waves of Hunger, featuring a complimentary cocktail hour with drinks from Whaler’s Brewing and Tito's Handmade Vodka, dinner, auction items and music from the Hi fi Lowdowns. Tickets are $100. For tickets or more information, visit jonnycakecenter.org.
Ed Pop Magic Show
1 p.m.; Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St., Groton.
The Bill Memorial Library will host Ed Popielarczyk’s Magic Show on the library lawn outdoors under shady trees. The performance is suitable for all ages and audience participation is included. For more information, visit billmemorial.org or call 860-445-0392.
Sept. 18,19
Garlic Festival
Various times; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will hold its 14th annual Garlic Festival with over 40 vendors, including restaurants, farmers, crafters and artisans. Local bands and musicians will perform throughout the festival. The event will be held on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking and entry are free. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com or call 860-536-4941.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Summer Strings concert
2 p.m.; Wilcox Park bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Summer Strings, a student violin concert with Ashley Jones, director, will be held in the bandstand in Wilcox Park. The performance will include Vivaldi, Bach, John Williams and pop classics. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Music in the Park: Geoff Kaufman
5 p.m.; Wilcox Park bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will host a free concert with local folk musician Geoff Kaufman. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Debbi M. Florence and Jamie Michalak author talk
3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with children’s books authors Debbi M. Florence and Jamie Michalak to discuss their new book, “Niki Nakayama; A Chef's Tale in 13 Bites.” The event is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901
Thea Hopkins
5 p.m.; Roger Williams Park bandstand, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
Firstworks Live’s Roger Williams Park free summer concert series will host a performance by singer songwriter Thea Hopkins. For more information, visit first-works.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Band
2 p.m.; Old Saybrook Historical Society, 350 Main St., Old Saybrook
The Coast Guard Traditional Jazz Band will perform a free concert as part of the Old Saybrook Summer Concert Series. For more information, visit oldsaybrookrec.com. For more information on the United States Coast Guard Band, visit.uscg.mil/band.
