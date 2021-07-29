Thursday, July 29
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Twister." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
July 29-Sept. 6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
July 29-Aug. 1
Kingston Chamber Music Festival
Various times; University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Hill Road, Kingston.
The 33rd Annual Kingston Chamber Music Festival will host five concerts. For schedule and ticket information, visit kingstonchambermusic.org.
Friday, July 30
Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by singers Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Art Auction fundraiser
5 to 7 p.m.; Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road, Groton.
The Groton Senior Center will hold an Art Auction of donated works by local artists. Proceeds from the event will fund Project Lifesaver. Light refreshments will be served. For reservations or for more information, call 860-441-6785.
July 30-Aug. 15
Shakespeare in the Park
7:30 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Colonial Theatre will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” in Wilcox Park, Wednesday through Sunday. A series of concerts will precede the show at the bandstand in the park at 6:15 p.m. featuring local acts. Free, with donations gratefully accepted. Visit colonialtheaterart.org for more information.
July 30, 31
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Godzilla vs Kong." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
July 30-Aug. 1
Newport Jazz Festival
Various times; Fort Adams State Park, Harrison Drive, Newport.
The Newport Jazz Festival will feature three days of jazz music, including performances by Mavis Staples and Andra Day. For ticket information, parking, performers and schedule, visit newportjazz.org.
Saturday, July 31
House Tours
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will give tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704. Suggested donation of $5.
Neville Dance Company "53 Movements"
7:30 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre will host a performance of "53 Movements" by the Neville Dance Company. Tickets are $40. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Chicken Barbecue
5 to 6:30 p.m.; Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St., Westerly.
Central Baptist Church will hold a chicken barbecue dinner fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the Avondale Window Fund. Cost is $12 and includes barbecue chicken, potato salad, corn on the cod, baked beans and dessert. Dinners are available for take-out. Call 401-596-4929 to reserve a dinner.
Julia Reid author signing
1 to 3 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St., Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a book signing with Julia Reid, author of “Alex and the Magical Coat.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 860-536-3795.
Music Matters: Jiayan Sun & Judith Gordon
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters concert series will host a performance by Jiayan Sun & Judith Gordon. The concert will feature piano works by Bach and Busoni. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagruacenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Liz Callaway in concert
8 p.m.; Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By The Sea’s 2021 Summer Concert Series will host a performance by Tony nominated singer Liz Callaway. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra
6:30 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Mystic Seaport Museum’s Arts on the Quad series will host the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra for a concert on the museum grounds. The concerts are free with a suggested $10 donation. Food and beer will be available for purchase. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Yesterday." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Opening reception
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Watch Hill Chapel, 5 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
The Watch Hill Memorial Library & Improvement Society will hold an opening reception for an exhibit of works by local artists in the undercroft of the chapel. The works will be available for purchase. The exhibit will be on display from Monday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug.8, from noon to 4 p.m.
Voces de Los Andes
5 p.m.; Roger Williams Park, Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.
Firstworks Live’s Roger Williams Park free summer concert series will host a performance by Voces de Los Andes, an Andean folk music group. For more information, visit first-works.org.
Monday, Aug. 2
Monday Night Jams
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Big Lux and Cinnamon Sky will perform as part of Monday Night Jams. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Summer Sounds Concert
7 p.m.; Esker Point Beach, 900 Groton Long Point Road, Noank.
The Westerly Band will perform as part of the twenty-fourth annual Summer Sounds concert series. The concert is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SummerSoundsMystic.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Blues on the Beach
6 p.m.; Westerly Town Beach, 365 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
Professor Harp will perform as part of Blues on the Beach series. The concert is free. For more information, visit bluesonthebeachri. com.
Ocean House Summer Author Series
5 p.m.; Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill.
Bank Square Books and the Ocean House will host Virginia Hume, author of “Haven Point,” in conversation with Ocean House owner and author, Deborah Goodrich Royce. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at oceanhouseevents.com. Each ticket will include a copy of the event book.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "9 to 5." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Tom McCoy Summer Fun runs
6 p.m.; Pleasant View Inn, back parking lot, 65 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The weekly Westerly Track & Athletic Club Tom McCoy Family Fun Run series features a children's run, followed by 1-mile and 5K run. Walkers and runners welcome. The event is free. Visit westerlytrackclub.org for more information.
Aymeric Dupré la Tour's Musical Morsels
6 and 7:30 p.m.; Custom House Maritime Museum, 150 Bank St., New London.
The New London Maritime Society will host a farm-to-table dinner and short concert at the Custom House featuring pianist Aymeric Dupré la Tour. Tickets are $35 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit chsoiree.bpt.me or call 203-444-2884.
Lafayette Band Concert
6:30 p.m.; North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone St., North Kingstown.
The Lafayette Band will perform a free concert. For more information, visit lafayettebandri.org.
Thursday, Aug. 5
The Lords of 52nd Street
7 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will host a performance by The Lords of 52nd Street, the original Billy Joel Band, with guests Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale
10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Friends of the Westerly Library will hold Pop-Up Book Sales on Thursdays on the esplanade of Wilcox Park through Aug. 26. Cash or check only accepted.
Friday, Aug. 6
Exhibit opening reception
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its August exhibit, “Look on the Light Side” featuring artists Helen Roy and Lois Lawrence. The show will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Breakfast Club." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Aug. 6,7
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Aug. 6-8
Charlestown Seafood Festival
Various times; 4890 Old Post Road, Charlestown.
The festival will feature seafood and other food, beer, wine and seltzer tents, arts and crafts vendors, rides, rock wall climbing, car show, entertainment, and raffles. Fireworks will be featured Saturday night at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children age 10 and under. The festival will be open Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
Saturday, Aug. 7
“MisGivings”
7:30 p.m.; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Father Patrick Aloysius Misgivings will give a divine presentation of stories and one-liners about growing up Catholic. The interactive comedy will include a collection, a raffle and a bingo game. For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.com.
House Tours
2 and 3:30 p.m.; Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., Westerly.
The Babcock-Smith House Museum will give tours of the house on Saturdays. For more information, visit babcocksmithhouse.org or call 401-596-5704. Suggested donation of $5.
Richard Schweid
2 to 4 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a book signing with Richard Schweid, author of “The Caring Class.” For more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or 401-213-3901.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "E.T." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Stonington Village Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wadawanuck Square, 20 High St., Stonington.
The 69th annual Stonington Village Fair is held to commemorate the 1814 Battle of Stonington. The fair will feature games, a book sale, live music, crafts, food and sweet bread for sale. For more information, visit thecomo.org.
Music Matters: Duo Orfeo
5 p.m.; La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington.
La Grua Center’s Music Matters series will host a concert of Catalan and Spanish music for guitar with Joseph Ricker and Jamie Balmer. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit lagracenter.org or call 860-535-2300.
Steve Katz
8 p.m.; Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston.
Courthouse Center for the Arts will host a concert with guitarist Steve Katz. Tickets are $20 or $25. For tickets or more information, visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Debbi Michiko Florence
3 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop and Café will host a book launch party with Debbi Michiko Florence, author of “Just Be Cool, Jenna Sakai.” The event will include a chance to win prizes, an author talk and Q&A, and special treats. The event is free, with registration requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or 401-213-3901.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "The Outsiders." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Will Evans
6 p.m.; Mystic Museum of Art patio, 9 Water St., Mystic.
Mystic Museum of Art will host an outdoor, riverfront concert by Will Evans. There will be a cash bar and food available for purchase. Raindate is Sunday, Aug. 29. For tickets or more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org or call 860-536-7601.
