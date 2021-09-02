Thursday, Sept. 2
Toby Keith & Alabama live concert film
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will stream a live concert featuring Toby Keith and Alabama. Cost is $66 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Music in the Park: Bad Camper
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park bandstand, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will host a free concert with California based indie/folk/rock band Bad Camper. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Café, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys will perform as a kick off to the Rhythm & Roots Festival being Friday to Sunday at Ninigret Park in Charlestown. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Clarinet Quartet
6 p.m.; Mystic & Noank Library, 40 Library St., Mystic.
The U.S. Coast Guard Clarinet Quartet will perform on the library grounds. The quartet will perform a program entitled "Sounds of America" including the music of American composers Gershwin, Copland, and "The American String Quartet" by Antonin Dvorak arranged for clarinets. For more information, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
Sept. 2-5
“Mamma Mia!”
Various times; Theatre By the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck.
Theatre By the Sea will present an encore production of “Mamma Mia!” directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. For tickets, visit theatebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Sept. 2-6
28th Annual Noank Summer Art Show
1 to 4 p.m.; Chester Latham Gallery, 105 Main St., Noank.
The annual Noank Art Show exhibit will be open through Sept. 2, on Wednesday through Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will be held for the exhibit will be held on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. A portion of sales of the artwork will support the Noank Historical Society.
Friday, Sept. 3
Exhibit opening
5 to 8 p.m.; Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will hold an opening reception for its exhibit, Creating Joy – Imagining Peace, with featured artists Ardie Harrison and Nancy Nielsen. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Sept. 26. The gallery is open Wednesday Thursday, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 401-5962221 or visit westerlyarts.com.
Exhibit opening
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
United Theatre will hold an opening reception for the exhibit Faces of Westerly by local photographer Joshua Behan. The gallery show will run through Oct. 13. For more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Grease." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Sept. 3-12
“Tea for Three”
Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly.
Granite Theatre will present “Tea for Three” about the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford, directed by Jude Pescatello. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
Sept. 3, 4
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sept. 3-5
Rhythm & Roots Festival
Various times; Ninigret Park, Rte. 1A, Charlestown.
The 23rd annual Rhythm and Roots Festival feature performers John Hiatt, Richard Thompson and Rhiannon Giddens. The festival opens at 4 p.m. on Friday; and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit rhythmandroots.com.
Grand Panorama Festival
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
The Mystic Seaport Museum will offer the last weekend of free admission for Connecticut residents and hold a Grand Panorama Festival to celebrate the exhibit of The Panorama, a 1275 foot long painting. The festival will include Hula demonstrations, Sea Music and Cape Verdean Music and Dance. Food trucks will be onsite 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Movies in the Park
8 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
Westerly Library & Wilcox Park, in partnership with the United Theatre, will present "School of Rock," as part of the Movies in the Park series. The event is free. Concessions from Wakin’ Up Waggin’ will be available. Visit westerlylibrary.org for more information.
Drive in Movies
9 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Soul Surfer." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Waterfire
7 p.m.; Waterfire Park, Providence.
Waterfire features 100 braziers in the Woonasquatucket River lit with bonfires. The lighting will honor COVID heroes with first responders and essential workers as torchbearers. The event is free. For more information, visit waterfire.org.
Sept. 4,5
Incredibly Pretentious Art Festival
1 to 7 p.m.; Cottrell Brewing Co., 100 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck.
Cottrell Brewing Company will host the Incredibly Pretentious Art Festival featuring art by 20 local artists and the brewery’s IPA, Incredibly Pretentious Ale. Admission is free. The art and ale will be available for purchase. For more information, visit cottrellbrewing.com.
Feast of the Holy Ghost
Various times; Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
The Portuguese Holy Ghost Society will hold the Feast of the Holy Ghost beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. with Portuguese and American concessions and auctions followed by dancing and music from Legacy at the club. Sunday will feature a parade beginning at 10 a.m., the Blessing of the Crown followed by the feeding of the masses at the club.
Battle of Groton Commemoration
Various times; Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park, Groton.
The Battle of Groton Commemoration will feature two days of encampments and reenactments, along with tours of the area, demonstrations, speakers, fife and drum corps, food and ends with a candlelight ceremony. The event is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit fortgriswold.org.
Sept. 4-6
Art Show
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic.
Olde Mistick Village will host an Art Show featuring artists and artisans. The works of arts and crafts will be on display throughout the village. The event is free. For more information and list of participating artists, visit oldemistickvillage.com.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Drive in Movies
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Jaws." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Band
3 p.m.; Fort Trumbull State Park, 90 Walbach St.
The United States Coast Guard Band will give a free performance at Fort Trumbull State Park. The program will include Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” with the cannons of The Artillery Company of Newport. Rain date is Monday Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. For more information, visit uscg.mil/band.
Melissa Ethridge
7 p.m.; Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London.
Garde Arts Center will host a performance by Melissa Ethridge. Tickets are $59 and $69. For tickets or more information, visit gardearts.com or call 860-444-7373, ext. 1.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Line Dancing
7 to 9:30 p.m.; Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
An evening of line dancing will be held each Tuesday evening with open dancing and dancing lessons. Cost is $10 for one night; $35 for monthly pass. Mask required unless vaccinated.
James Benn author talk and Q&A
6:30 p.m.; Bank Square Books, 53 West Main St. Mystic.
Bank Square Books will host a talk and Q&A with James Benn, author of “Road of Bones.” The event is free, with registration required. To register, or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Author talk and book signing
7 p.m.; United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly.
The United Theatre and Savoy Bookshop & Café will host New York Times bestselling author, Jeff Benedict, for an author talk and book signing for the paperback release of his book about the Patriots, “The Dynasty.” Benedict will be in conversation with Patriots Hall of Famer Andre Tippett. Tickets are $5, with a $5 credit towards a book purchase during the event. For tickets or more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Bethany Harvey author talk
6:30 p.m.; Savoy Bookshop & Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly.
Savoy Bookshop & Café will host an author talk and Q&A with Bethany Harvey for her new book, “Dipped In It!” The event is free, but registration is requested. To register or for more information, visit banksquarebooks.com or call 401-213-3901.
Sept. 9-17
“The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins”
7 p.m.; Esek Hopkins House + Park, 97 Admiral St., Providence.
The Haus of Glitter Dance Company will present “The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins,”
an original activist dance opera. The performances will be held outdoors. For reservations or more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Friday, Sept. 10
Drive in Movies
8 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Hocus Pocus." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Knickerbocker All Stars with Darcel Wilson
8 p.m.; Knickerbocker Café, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly.
The Knickerbocker All Stars, featuring Sugar Ray Norcia and special guest Darcel Wilson, will perform as a kick off to the Chorus of Westerly’s Summer Pops Concert being held on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, visit knickmusic.com.
9/11 Memorial
9 a.m.; Josh Piver Bench, 1 Water St., Stonington.
The Rotary Club of the Stoningtons will hold its annual memorial for Josh Piver and all victims of 9/11. Attendees are welcome to say a few words, as they deem appropriate. A Rotarian will lead us in singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and “God Bless America.” For more information, visit facebook.com/havingfuninservice.
Sept., 10,11
Historic Walking Tour
5 p.m.; Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society offers one hour walking tours through Stonington Borough on Friday and Saturday. Guides will share stories of historic homes, sites, battles, the railroad and people of the village over the past 350 years. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
Sept. 10 – Oct. 3
“Native Gardens”
7 p.m.; Contemporary Theatre Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Contemporary Theatre Company will present the satirical comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías. Performances are on the Riverfront Performance Patio. For tickets or more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Summer Pops
6 p.m.; Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly.
The Chorus of Westerly will host its 40th annual Summer Pops performance and fireworks. The concert will be conducted by Chorus of Westerly music director, Andrew Howell and feature The Chorus of Westerly, the Pops Festival Orchestra and The Knickerbocker All Stars with Darcel Wilson. The pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. and feature Ryan Piccolo, The Westerly Morris Men and pianist Michael Chicoria. The event is free. For more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
Drive in Movies
10 p.m.; Misquamicut Drive In, 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.
The Misquamicut Business Association Drive-In-Movies will screen "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Cost is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information and schedule, visit mbadrivein.com.
Cannon Ball
5:30 p.m.; Manatuck Farm, 165 Barnes Road, Stonington.
The Stonington Historical Society’s annual benefit, The Cannon Ball, will be held under a tent outside and include cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction, dancing to music by the Nicky Fabbz Band, and the presentation of the 2021 Hero Award. For more information and tickets, visit thecannonball.givesmart.com or call 860-535-8445.
Exhibit opening reception
6 to 8 p.m.; Hera Gallery, 10 High St., Wakefield.
An opening reception will be held for two solo exhibitions, The Intimacy of Care by Uli Brahmst and Monsters; works in progress by Mara Trachtenberg. The exhibits will be on display through Oct. 9. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit heragallery.org.
